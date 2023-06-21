The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team scored more than 20 runs in both of its games to clobber Council Bluffs Jefferson in a two-game Missouri River Athletic Conference set on Tuesday night at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

The Warriors took the first game by a score of 21-1 and took the nightcap 22-1.

Scott Kroll led the way with four RBIs for the Warriors (20-9, 15-7 MRAC) and got the win pitching in Game 2.

Jefferson (6-21, 3-19) had 11 hits total over the two games.

In Game 1, SB-L saw 11 different players tally at least one RBI. Seven Warriors drove in runs in Game 2.

SC East 13-6, SC West 2-0: While the Sioux City East took two Missouri River Athletic Conference wins away from its road doubleheader at SC West, the games were perhaps closer than what the final score suggests.

East (19-11, 14-8 MRAC) took a 5-2 lead after three innings of play in the opening game and that held until the seventh innings, where the Black Raiders exploded for eight runs. In the nightcap, East led 3-0 heading into the seventh inning before doubling the lead by the time West (5-23, 3-19) could get the last three outs.

Jax Theeler had an East-best three RBIs during Game 1 to go with a double and run scored. Cal Jepsen, Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow each had two RBIs in the opener.

Blake Patino led the Black Raiders' Game 2 effort with a double and three RBIs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Jacob Denker and Lincoln Colling were the winning pitchers for East.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 8-10, Le Mars 6-12: The sides split a pair of two-run games at Le Mars High School in Missouri River Athletic Conference play.

The Le Mars win was just the second time the Bulldogs (12-13, 10-12 MRAC) have beated the Lynx (13-16, 11-11) since 2022.

Lincoln has won six of the eight games played over that span.

Class 1A No. 2 Kingsley-Pierson 12, MVAOCOU 2: Kingsley-Pierson plated 10 runs in the first inning to take an early commanding lead at home in the Western Valley Conference game.

Kingsley-Pierson (20-1, 9-0 Western Valley) scored as many runs as it had hits in the game, plus the Panthers drew five walks and five batters were hit by pitches. Boston Doeschot finished the game 2-for-3 with a triple at the dish with four RBIs and a run scored.

Evan Neumann got the win on the mound as he struck out nine and held MVAOCOU (11-9, 4-5) to seven hits and two runs.

Class 1A No. 3 Remsen St. Mary's 6, Newell-Fonda 3: Remsen Saint Mary's scored four runs in the first to set the tone in the non-conference contest at Newell-Fonda Baseball Field.

Landon Waldschmitt drove in two runs for Remsen Saint Mary's (21-2) while Alex Schroeder, Hunter Pick and Kadden Groepper each had one RBI.

Isaiah Gerrietts got the win on the mound for the Hawks as he tossed six innnigs and allowed one run on seven hits and struck out five Newell-Fonda (15-5) hitters.