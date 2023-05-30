Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Valley baseball team's run met an unfortunate end Tuesday as the Panthers fell in extra innings to Tea Area in the South Dakota High School Baseball Association semifinals in Class B.

Tea Area squeaked by Dakota Valley in the Class B semifinals at Sioux Falls Stadium by a 3-2 final in eight innings.

For the victorious Titans, only one of the three runs counted as earned while the other two came as a result of Panther errors.

Beau Pollema threw 6 ⅓ innings and allowed six hits and three walks while striking out three. Jake Pruchniak was 1-of-4 for Dakota Valley and drove in the Panthers' lone RBI. Jaxon Hennies went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored the run on Pruchniak's RBI.

Both teams advanced with 11-1 wins over their opponents on Monday.

Tea Area blasted Redfield Area on Monday in the quarterfinals, Dakota Valley beat PG/DC/WL.

In the semifinal contest, Dakota Valley and Tea Area went into extras tied at two runs apiece before the Titans had the winning run cross the plate in the eighth.

Dakota Valley (15-2) fell behind 2-0 after Tea Area scored twice in the bottom of the third. The Panthers forced extras by plating two runs in the top of the sixth before the Titans (16-3) had Matt Halbur drive in Clayton Schwebach for the game-ending run.

Schwebach went 2-for-4 at the plate and pitched 7 ⅔ innings for Tea Area, allowing four hits and two runs while walking two and striking out six.

Logan Boom and Carter Turek combined to go 4-of-7 hitting for Tea Area, and Mason Schramm walked twice and had one RBI for the Titans.

In the Class B championship, Tea Area will play Bon Homme/Avon, which beat Dell Rapids, 5-0, to secure a spot in the championship. The title game was slated for a 5:20 p.m. start on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Bon Homme/Avon is the top seed of the tournament.

Dakota Valley finished the regular season with a 12-1 record and was 10-1 in Region 1 to finish second behind Bon Homme/Avon, a team that entered its SDHSBA state semifinal with a 15-0 overall record for the 2023 season.