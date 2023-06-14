COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sioux City East High School baseball team took to the road Monday and came away with a 10-3 win over Class 3A second-ranked Lewis Central in Council Bluffs.

The home Titans scored first in the non-conference contest, but the Black Raiders pushed seven runs across between the sixth and seventh innings to earn the victory at Lewis Central High School.

With the win, East (13-9) put a stop to a two-game losing skid. The Black Raiders started the season 0-3. East's other six loses have come on three different two-game skids.

Quinton Ashcraft had three RBIs for the Black Raiders, Logan Cherkas and Cal Jepsen had two each and Kelynn Jacobsen had one. Jax Theeler threw 2 ⅓ innings for East and got the win as he struck out four and allowed no runs on one hit while on the mound.

Lewis Central (13-2) managed to tie it at three after the Black Raiders took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth. However, the Titans couldn't keep pace with the Black Raiders' late runs.

Kingsley-Pierson 9, Lawton-Bronson 3: Going on the road didn't seem to phase the Class 1A second-ranked Kingsley-Pierson Panthers in their Western Valley game at Lawton-Bronson.

Kingsley-Pierson (14-0, 7-0 Western Valley) got two RBIs each from Conner Beelner and Beau Goodwin. Evan Neumann, Beau Bubke, Jackson Nissen and Kevin Wright each added one. Tyler Koch came on in relief of starting pitcher Landon Howe in the fourth and got the win. Koch struck out six in 3 ⅔ innings of work.

Lawton-Bronson (5-7, 3-3) saw Lane Mitchell go 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kurtus Palsma drove in one. Gavin Cross pitched five innings for the Eagles and took the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 9, Sioux Center 3: MOC-Floyd Valley scored four times in the first inning and added runs in each of the final four frames to get the Siouxland Conference win at Sioux Center.

Kooper Huss pitched six scoreless innings to get the win on the mound for MOC-Floyd Valley (12-4, 7-1 Siouxland). The Dutchmen had 10 hits, including home run by Carson Jager, who finished with two RBIs, and doubles by Kael Arends and Brooks McCarty. Arends and McCarty each had one RBI, as did Kaleb Koerselman, Austin Oolman and Braden Konz. Luke Korver also drove in two Dutchmen runs.

Sioux Center (6-7, 3-3) tallied three hits and drew five walks, but struck out nine times in total.

Okoboji 11, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Landon Duvall pitched a seven-inning compelete game one-hit shutout in a road win over Sibley-Ocheydan in Siouxland Conference play.

Duvall struck out 11 and walked just one for Okoboji (9-6, 4-4 Siouxland) while earning the win on the mound. Brady Muzney finished with three RBIs for the Pioneers. Duvall and Brennan Baschke each added two RBIs and Roy Blankers chipped in one for Okoboji.

Sibley-Ocheydan (4-6, 3-5) got its hit from pinch-hitter Cayden Wingate. Javier Martinez got the start for the Generals and lasted into the fourth, but took the loss.

West Lyon 19, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4: Ryer Crichton went 3-for-3 with a triple from the leadoff spot in the West Lyon lineup to go with five RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases as the Wildcats posted a lopsided win in Sioxland Conference action over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in Inwood.

Spencer Ver Meer pitched four innings in the win for West Lyon (11-1, 8-0 Siouxland). Ver Meer struck out seven and walked three in allowing five hits and four runs (only two went as earned). The Wildcats' Korey McKenney, Carter Ver Meer and Jayden Ver Meer ended the game with three RBIs each.

BH/RV (3-7, 2-7) tied it at one in the top of the second inning, but West Lyon scored seven in the bottom of the frame and added 11 more in the bottom of the fourth.

Remsen St. Mary’s 18, Hartley-Melvin Sanborn 0: Class 1A third-ranked Remsen Saint Mary's scored six runs in each of the first three innings in a home War Eagle Conference contest against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, and that's all that was needed to earn the early win.

The Hawks (15-2, 5-1 War Eagle) tallied 14 hits in total and had 10 players record at least one RBI. Ryan Willman and Brendan Fisch led the way with three RBIs each, and Jaxon Bunkers had two.

Collin Homan pitched three innings and got the win for Remsen Saint Mary's. Homan allowed just one hit in the shutout and turned it over to Cael Ortmann for the last inning of work to close it out in the top of the fourth.

Jacob Cates had the lone hit for Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (2-9, 0-6) and Trenton Vollink was the losing pitcher.

Softball

Newell-Fonda 12, East Sac County 2: Mia Walker pitched five innings and got the win in the circle for Class 1A fourth-ranked Newell-Fonda and Mary Walker went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the top of the Mustangs' lineup in the home win over East Sac County in Twin Lakes Conference action.

Newell-Fonda (14-4, 4-0 Twin Lakes) scored 12 runs on eight hits and drew five walks. Anna Mercer, McKenna Sievers, Kinzee Hinders , Greta Larsen nd Jaicee Vanderhoff each ended with one RBI for the Mustangs.

Jen Aschinger was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Raiders. Maci Gustavson pitched four innings for East Sac County (5-7, 2-2) and took the loss.

West Lyon 9, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: Ella Langenhorst and Madison DeJong each finished with three RBIs in the win for Class 3A ninth-ranked at Larchwood Park in Siouxland Conference play.

Langenhorst's one hit for the game went for a solo home run for West Lyon (13-1, 8-0 Siouxland Conference). Maddie Johnson also drove in two Wildcat runs as she went 1-for-2 with two walks. DeJong finished 2-for-4 at the plate and she also tossed all seven innings in the circle for the win. She allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven.

BH/RV (8-8, 6-2) was 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts, but couldn't get enough runners on base on keep pace with West Lyon. Raya Van Beek took the loss for the Nighthawks.

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sioux Center 1: MOC-Floyd Valley stunned Class 3A No. 13 Sioux Center on the Warriors home field as the visiting Dutch held Sioux Center scoreless until the seventh inning in the Siouxland Conference win for MOC-Floyd Valley.

Tierney Huss went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base for MOC-Floyd Valley (7-5, 3-3 Siouxland). Carolynn Meines also had two RBIs in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate with one run scored from the No. 9 spot in the Dutch's lineup.

Keaton Van Kekerix was the winning pitcher as she worked seven innings for MOC-Floyd Valley in the circle and allowed one run on six hits and one walk while she struck out two.

The teams have now split the now split the last eight meetings, with Sioux Center (9-5, 4-3) taking the last two before the most recent MOC-Floyd Valley victory.

MVAOCOU 6, River Valley 1: Mya Goslar was the winning pitcher for MVAOCOU in the Rams' Western Valley Conference win against River Valley in Correctionville.

Goslar threw all seven innings, allowed just two hits, three walks and one run while striking out nine for MVAOCOU (10-7, 6-2 Western Valley). The Rams' Ava Kovarna went 2-for-4 hitting with a pair of RBIs. Reagan Seuntjens, Jordan Mahrt and Brenna Mammen also drove in one run each for MVAOCOU.

Klaudia Pry took the loss for River Valley (12-7, 4-4). Maddie Thomas went for an Wolverine RBI in the fourth to tie the game at one, but MVAOCOU ran away with it late as the Rams scored five runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away.