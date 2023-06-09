GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Sioux City West High School baseball team answered Glenwood's early scoring, but couldn't keep pace with the home Rams over the long haul of Wednesday's non-conference game at GCSD Activities Complex.

Glenwood scored twice in the bottom of the first and West tied it up in the top of the second, but the Rams ended up with a 5-4 win over the Wolverines.

West scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it at four, but Glenwood punched a run across the plate in the bottom to end it.

Ethan Frazee took the pitching loss for West. He came on in relief of starter Michael Geary, who threw 95 pitches over six innings.

West started the season 2-0, but has gone 1-15 since to sit at 3-15.

Glenwood (4-4) got a 3-for-3 effort from Kayden Anderson, who also scored four runs.

Trent Patton and Risto Lappala drove in two each and Jason Colpitts finished with one RBI to account for the Rams' scoring.

Colpitts got the win after he threw six innings, allowed one hit and struck out four. Nolan Allmon also saw an inning on the mound for Glenwood.