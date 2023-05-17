OMAHA -- Erupting for six runs in the final inning, Wayne rallied for an 8-7 win over Central City on Tuesday night to stay alive in the Nebraska Class C state baseball tournament.

The Blue Devils, making its first appearance in the state tournament since 1983, trailed 7-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning.

Kaden Keller drove in a pair for Wayne while Aiden Liston picked up the win in relief.

​The win lifts the Blue Devils into a 4 p.m. game Wednesday at Omaha Westside against Omaha Roncalli. Wayne would have to beat Roncalli twice to reach the Class C title game.

The loss ends the season for the 21-6 Kernels. Wayne avenged a 7-1 loss to Central City in the first game of the double-elimination tournament on Saturday.