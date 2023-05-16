OMAHA -- Wayne defeated Plattsmouth 3-2 on Monday in an elimination game of the Nebraska Class C state baseball tournament.

The Blue Devils, making their first appearance in the state tournament since 1983, advanced to play Central City at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha Westside.

Wayne (15-8) was seeking seek to avenge a 7-1 loss to Central City in their tournament opener on Saturday night.

Gavin Redden went the distance to get the win Monday against Plattsmouth, scattering six hits while allowing two unearned runs.

Redden also had three hits, including a triple. Brooks Kneifl and Aiden Liston each had an RBI as the Blue Devils scored single runs in the first, fifth and seventh innings.

Plattsmouth, making its first state tourney appearance since 1942, finishes 19-6.

Plattsmouth (19-6)......001 010 0—2 6 1

Wayne (15-8)..............100 010 1—3 7 3

W: Redden. L: Villamonte. 2B: W, Rodriguez. 3B: W, Redden.