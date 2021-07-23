Iowa state Little League tournament returns to Sioux City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The last time they played at the state tournament was two years ago before COVID, and they got second place in the state tournament down there," Malenosky said. "This year, I think they're bigger, stronger two years later."

"So we'll see what happens," he added. "We'll see how the other teams come."

The other teams competing in this year's tournament will be Davenport Southeast, champions of District 2, Johnston from District 3, Grinnell from District 4, Grandview (Des Moines) from District 5, and District 7 champions Ottumwa.

Volunteers have been a big help putting the tournament together, with up to eight volunteers assisting with preparing the event, Malenosky said.

And the tournament being in Sioux City could also have a great economic impact because of little league players, parents and fans staying in hotels and eating in local restaurants. Malenosky agreed that the economic impact is great for Sioux City.

"I mean, it just takes a lot of work to do this and we want to have this stuff in Sioux City to bring people in here to help our economy, and to help Sioux city grow," Malenosky said. "So that's a big part of it too, but we want to do it for the kids. That's the biggest thing, it's for the kids."