Iowa state Little League tournament returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa state Little League baseball tournament is set to start at Pulaski Park in Sioux City this weekend.
Starting on Saturday, the tournament will feature the best little league teams from across the state.
Tournament director Mike Malenosky said more than 50 teams competed to get into the state tournament.
Now, the champions from the six regions will meet for a chance to advance to the Midwest Regionals in Indiana.
Malenosky, said that it's a big deal to have this tournament make its return to Sioux City.
"That's a big deal. I mean, I've hosted I think three or four times already," Malenosky said. "There should be some very quality baseball down here this weekend."
The tournament will feature a round-robin schedule, where all the teams play each other from Saturday to Wednesday. It will have three games every day over the course of five days.
After that, the top two teams in the standings advance to the championship game on Thursday, where the winner moves on to the regionals for a chance to play in the Little League World Series.
One of the teams in this year's tournament is from Sioux City. Morningside is a team that has played well at this stage in the past.
"The last time they played at the state tournament was two years ago before COVID, and they got second place in the state tournament down there," Malenosky said. "This year, I think they're bigger, stronger two years later."
"So we'll see what happens," he added. "We'll see how the other teams come."
The other teams competing in this year's tournament will be Davenport Southeast, champions of District 2, Johnston from District 3, Grinnell from District 4, Grandview (Des Moines) from District 5, and District 7 champions Ottumwa.
Volunteers have been a big help putting the tournament together, with up to eight volunteers assisting with preparing the event, Malenosky said.
And the tournament being in Sioux City could also have a great economic impact because of little league players, parents and fans staying in hotels and eating in local restaurants. Malenosky agreed that the economic impact is great for Sioux City.
"I mean, it just takes a lot of work to do this and we want to have this stuff in Sioux City to bring people in here to help our economy, and to help Sioux city grow," Malenosky said. "So that's a big part of it too, but we want to do it for the kids. That's the biggest thing, it's for the kids."
The Iowa state Little League Tournament has been around since the 1950s, and has been held in Sioux City a number of times before. Last year, the tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.
The Little League World Series, held in Williamsport, Pa, is comprised of teams from across the U.S. and internationally, with kids ages 10 to 12 years old. Other age divisions end their play at the state tournament level.
Due to COVID-19, the Little League World Series will involve only U.S.-based teams this year, with the top two finishers in each region advancing to the Series.
It will begin on Aug. 19, and end on Aug. 29.