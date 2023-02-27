After college, Pobereyko spent some time as a pitching coach with the Northwest Indiana Oilmen of the Midwest Collegiate League and pitched for the Florence Freedom in the independent Frontier League, before eventually signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as a free agent.

Pobereyko put up a 4.33 ERA across three levels of minor league ball for the Diamondbacks, and was released after the 2016 season. He then hooked on with the New York Mets organization, where he made it as high as Triple-A Las Vegas before being released in March 2019. After being let go by the Mets, Pobereyko signed with the Explorers.

That same year, he was named a South Division American Association All-Star.

In 2020, Pobereyko played for the St. Paul Saints and Estellas de Oriente in the Dominican Republic. (The Explorers did not play in the 2020 season.)

In July 2021, Pobereyko's contract was was purchased by the Miami Marlins. He returned to the Explorers the following season. He later spent part of the 2022 season in Mexico.

Pobereyko said he enjoyed his time with the Explorers.

“This is where I’ve had the most fun playing,” Pobereyko said in 2021. “Obviously, with the coaching staff and everything, this was a no-doubter for me to come back. I tried Mexico for a little bit, it wasn’t for me. Just the guys here, the guys in the clubhouse, and the guys in the manager's office, I just love playing here.”

Montgomery echoed that sentiment in a statement: “He truly loved being an Explorer and being a part of this community. He was as fierce of a friend as he was as a competitor. We will miss him as a baseball player, but even more so as a friend.”