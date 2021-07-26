Morningside learning valuable lessons at state Little League Tournament

As Sheehan put it, nobody goes through life without experiencing failure or losses. His goal is to teach the 11 and 12 year-old players on his roster how to respond to that failure, and overcome it.

“We’re out here, trying to not just coach them in baseball, but coach them in life,” Sheehan said. “Mentor them, and teach them that how you respond to adversity tells a lot about your character. In our two losses, we never quit fighting, and we never gave up.”

“There is a lot of life lessons being taught here at Pulaski.”

Koch, who is one of three 11-year old starters for Morningside, said that he and his teammates knew that the offense needed to break out in Monday’s must-win game.

“We had to get a win, and we did that,” Koch said. “We’ve just got to get the bats working, and put the ball in play. We had to win this game, and we just knew it. It’s what we had to do”

Once they were done shellacking Grandview, the Morningside players left the field with big smiles on their faces.