Legion Baseball

Moville Legion ends season with 12-0 loss

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Moville Futures American Legion baseball team lost to Sioux Falls 12-0 in an elimination game of the Central Plains Regional Tournament Thursday morning at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City.

The loss ended Moville’s run after winning the Iowa state title earlier this summer. Sioux Falls, who is one of two qualifiers from South Dakota in the tournament, scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings for the win.

Andrew Glovich got the scoring started with a two-run triple in the top of the first inning. After a run scored on an error and an Ethan Bruns fielder’s choice brought in the first two runs of the second inning, Cael Swanson hit a three-run home run to make it a 7-0 game.

Sioux Falls added two more runs in the third and three more in the fourth to seal the win. Tristan Fitzsimmons tallied two singles and two RBI for Sioux Falls. Jack Smith, Myles Rees, Sawyer Tolk, Tate Schafer and Dylan Rippentrop tallied base hits.

Lincoln Vasgaard earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings, striking out four and allowing three hits. Tolk pitched a clean fifth inning, striking out one.

Eric McGill, Jaxon Bunkers and Damon Schmid tallied base hits for Moville. Kael Blauwet took the loss, pitching 1 1/3 innings for Moville.

Bunkers pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out four in relief.

