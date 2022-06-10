Omaha American Legion player turns unassisted triple play

After seeing his team turn a triple play earlier in the week, Keegan Holmstrom went one better.

The right fielder for the American Legion squad from Omaha Creighton Prep turned an unassisted triple play.

It happened last weekend at a Legion tournament in Missouri. Five Points Bank (Prep) was playing a team called KC Black from Kansas City.

KC Black had runners at first and second with none out. With the base runners on the move, a short fly was lofted to Holmstrom.

He made a running catch in short right field and then ran in farther to touch first base, doubling off that runner. He then went to second base to complete the unassisted triple play, considered the rarest event in baseball – even more than a perfect game.

One sports website put the odds of the play at 12,492 to 1. There have been 15 in major league history.

Even more unusual, it happened just a few days after Pat Mooney’s squad had turned a 3-6-3 triple play in a game against Millard Sox Black. Mooney, who has coached at Prep for 23 years, said at the time that was only the second one he had ever seen.

Now he’s seen three.

“Keegan caught it so quick and was playing so shallow,” the coach said. “What made it even better is that it was the last three outs of the game.”

Mooney said the Prep infielders were yelling at Holmstrom to finish the triple play himself.

“The guy running from second base fell down going around third so that last out was not going to be close,” he said. “It’s amazing that we had two triple plays in one week.”

Holmstrom said he was happy to oblige when teammates urged him to complete the play.

“I had the biggest smile on my face,” he said. “It was really cool and pretty crazy.”

Five Points Bank won the game and went 6-0 in the tourney to capture the title.

Holmstrom, one of 11 seniors who played for Prep in the spring, plans to attend St. Louis University in the fall. He’ll major in pre-med and might play for the Billikens’ baseball team.

For now, he’s enjoying the spotlight as the guy who turned the unassisted triple play.

“The umpire gave me the ball and gave me a fist-bump,” Holmstrom said. “He said that he had never seen one of those, and I think we were all like that.”

