PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Bishop Heelan in Thursday twinbill

SERGEANT BLUFF — Matthew McCrory trusted the idea that coach Matt Nelson had late in Game 1 on Thursday between Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan.
The game was tied 6-6, and McCrory found himself sitting on third base with the bases loaded.
Being the aggressive coach that Nelson has become in the last few years, Nelson decided to have McCrory steal home plate.
After all, the Warriors were close to winning, even though Jake Hamilton faced a two-strike count on Heelan pitcher Lochlin Jackson.
McCrory took home and from the dugout, Heelan coach Andy Osborne saw what was happening.
He told Jackson to step off, and throw home to catcher George Tsiobanos.
Jackson’s throw was a little high, and McCrory slid under the Tsiobanos’ tag to win the game.
“It’s a great call if it works,” Nelson said. “It looked like a good opportunity to try it. Matthew is a good base runner and we thought we had a good chance right there. I think we had a good chance. Luckily, it worked. I’m just kind of crazy, I guess.”
Nelson knew he had to be careful with it, as the Warriors tried to steal home earlier this season. Nelson hasn’t recalled getting a walk-off win off a steal of home, though.
“He got a little lead and he took off, and he did a good job,” Nelson said of McCrory.
Osborne said a lack of execution is what cost the Crusaders the win in Game 1.
“It was a couple of gut-wrenching losses,” Osborne said. “We gave them 12 free bases. You can't beat anybody when you give away 12 free bases.If we played halfway clean, we walk away with a comfortable win.”
Then, the Warriors scored in the first inning of Game 2, and the Warriors swept the Crusaders with a 10-6 win.
McCrory was the key hitter in that inning, too, as he hit a solo home run over the left field wall.
The first seven hitters each had a hit, with Tylar Lutgen having three hits.
“If you win Game 1, you can have a letdown right away,” Nelson said. “To score early, and get that lead in that second game, that was really, really big. We just battled and took the lead, and we extended it throughout the whole game. I can’t ask for more than that. That’s impressive.”
The Crusaders responded, however, with a three-run homer from Ian Gill.
SB-L tied it with two runs in the second inning, then it took the lead for good with a two-run knock off of Aidan Sieperda’s bat.
Cole Conlon also homered in Game 2.
“That’s the joy of coaching, seeing the light bulbs go on at the varsity level,” Nelson said. “They’ve grown and developed in the first half of the season. We’re playing well right how and play a tough Lewis Central team on Saturday.”
The Warriors spent Friday going down to the College World Series, but the Crusaders spent the day playing a make-up doubleheader against Council Bluffs Jefferson.
Heelan won the first game 13-0, as Jake McGowan threw a no-hitter.
McGowan needed 43 pitches to get through the five-inning game. He struck out four and threw 30 strikes.
“Jake threw a ton of strikes and he was pumping the strike zone,” Osborne said.
Andrew Brockhaus, Jackson Freebern, Gill and McGowan doubled in Game 1.
Then, in a 10-0 win in Game 2, Beau Chamberlain threw a five-inning two-hitter, and he needed 53 pitches to do so.
Sean Schaefer homered while Brayden Pratt doubled in Game 2.
Heelan faces Bettendorf and Ankeny on Saturday in Ankeny.
EAST 2, SIOUX CENTER 0: Trevor Hill struck out five hitters in the shutout win over the Warriors on Friday.
Cael Boever knocked in a run.
Late Thursday
WEST 3-7, NORTH 2-2: The Wolverines scored the go-ahead run in Game 1 during the sixth inning.
Wolverines junior Drew Benson was 2-for-3 with a triple.
North senior Evan Helvig was 1-for-3, as the Stars had four hits. He then had two hits in Game 2.
Ryan Smith knocked in three runs for the Wolverines in Game 2.
Benson got the win on the mound, striking out five.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 5, HINTON 1: Clayton Bosma homered in the win over the Blackhawks.
Knights eighth-grader Braedan Bosma got the win, striking out six.