PREP BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Bishop Heelan in Thursday twinbill

“He got a little lead and he took off, and he did a good job,” Nelson said of McCrory.

Osborne said a lack of execution is what cost the Crusaders the win in Game 1.

“It was a couple of gut-wrenching losses,” Osborne said. “We gave them 12 free bases. You can't beat anybody when you give away 12 free bases.If we played halfway clean, we walk away with a comfortable win.”

Then, the Warriors scored in the first inning of Game 2, and the Warriors swept the Crusaders with a 10-6 win.

McCrory was the key hitter in that inning, too, as he hit a solo home run over the left field wall.

The first seven hitters each had a hit, with Tylar Lutgen having three hits.

“If you win Game 1, you can have a letdown right away,” Nelson said. “To score early, and get that lead in that second game, that was really, really big. We just battled and took the lead, and we extended it throughout the whole game. I can’t ask for more than that. That’s impressive.”

The Crusaders responded, however, with a three-run homer from Ian Gill.