PREP ROUNDUP: Volga tops Crofton in South Dakota amateur tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Crofton Bluejays lost their first game Friday in the Class B South Dakota Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, losing to Volga 3-2.

Volga scored two early runs in each of the first two innings that gave it a 2-0 lead.

Crofton scored both its runs during the eighth inning. Jared Wiebelhaus recorded an RBI single in the eighth, then he scored thanks to an RBI single from Corey Roach.

Wiebelhaus and Roach both had two hits in the loss.

LATE THURSDAY

MOUNT VERNON 13, AKRON 5: Blake Faber was 3-for-5 with two runs scored Thursday in the loss to Mount Vernon.

He had a double, and so did Luke Olson.

Dan Smith drove in two runs, while Tanner Bundy, Olson and Sam Mullinix each had one.

Dylan Kirkeby took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

