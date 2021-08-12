Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year.

Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.

A day after routing Chicago 10-0, the Brewers surpassed their previous high of 15 runs this year set against the Cubs on June 30. They established another season best with 22 hits in their most lopsided win this year.

The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16.

The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson’s two-run shot, and were just getting started.

Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Kyle Hendricks (13-5) and sending the Cubs’ ace to his first loss in more than three months.