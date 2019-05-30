SIOUX CITY — The offense was still laboring, but the Sioux City Explorers got strong pitching Thursday night, turning back the Texas AirHogs 3-1 in the first of two seven-inning games at Lewis and Clark Park.
Celebrating consecutive wins for the first time this season, the defending American Association South Division champs got all the scoring they needed on a two-run double by Luke Bonfield and a solo home run by Michael Lang.
Starting pitcher Zach Jemiola didn’t qualify for a win, coming one out short of the required five full innings, but it was an encouraging performance from a six-year Colorado Rockies farmhand. He lowered his earned run average from 11.17 to 8.16 after losing his two previous starts.
Jemiola, who spent most of two seasons on the Rockies’ 40-man roster, scattered five hits and walked only one batter before exiting two outs into the fifth inning.
The 25-year-old Temecula, Calif., native surrendering the only run of the game for the AirHogs, who were blanked 5-0 in the series opener Tuesday night. Game 2 of the scheduled three-game series was postponed Wednesday, setting up this Thursday evening twin bill.
Cae Jie, one of 13 Chinese National Team players on the Texas roster, led off the fifth with a double to right-center field that wound up cutting a 2-0 Sioux City advantage in half. Han Xiao bunted Jie to third base and the runner came home on a ground ball by Stephen Havier.
Tyler Fallwell and closer Matt Pobereyko took over and recorded the last seven outs, allowing just a walk while striking out four of the seven batters they faced.
“A win’s a win right now,’’ said sixth-year Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery. “At the end of the day, we scored more than them. It’s a good win, especially in a seven-inning game. It’s good to get out early and have a crooked number early in the game to let us settle in a little bit.’’
That crooked number was delivered by Bonfield, a former University of Arkansas star, ripping his two-run double to left-center with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Dean Green led off the inning with a walk, Dexture McCall rapped a single and then Nelson Ward bunted the runners to second and third before Bonfield’s at-bat.
The only other Sioux City hit came on Michael Lang’s leadoff homer over the left-field wall in the sixth inning. It was the last of just four hits for the Explorers.
“When you have a seven-inning game, you’re looking for your starter to get you through the fourth,’’ said Montgomery. “Let’s be honest. (Jemiola’s) ball started to get up a little bit in that inning (the top of the fifth) and that’s the reason we made the change.’’
Fallwell stranded one baserunner with an inning-ending strikeout and then fanned the first batter he faced in the sixth. After surrendering a one-out walk to Jonathan Moroney, the Hogs’ most dangerous hitter, the 23-year-old rookie righthander got a ground ball off the bat of Stewart Ijames and X’s second baseman Nelson Ward quickly scooped it up to initiate a clutch double play.
Pobereyko, who has not allowed a run in six appearances, picked up his third save with a 1-2-3 seventh, coaxing a groundout and then fanning the last two batters he faced.
The win improved Sioux City’s record to 4-8 after a worst-ever 2-8 start and they were looking for a series sweep in Thursday’s nightcap. Texas, meanwhile, fell to a league-worst 2-10 record with its eighth loss in its last nine games.