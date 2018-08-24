SIOUX CITY -- Only one magic number remains for a Sioux City Explorers baseball team that is headed to the American Association playoffs for the third time in four years.
Nate Samson’s four singles led the way offensively and newcomer Jason Garcia struck out 12 batters as the Explorers earned their way back into postseason play with an 8-3 victory Friday night over the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Improving their league-leading record to 66-24 with 10 games left on a 100-game schedule, Manager Steve Montgomery’s South Division leaders left only second-place Kansas City (56-33) with a mathematical hope of overtaking them for the division flag.
And the magic number to finish that off was reduced to one after the T-Bones lost a wild 13-11 verdict to a Winnipeg Goldeyes team that snapped out of a nine-game losing streak.
Another Sioux City victory or another Kansas City loss will make it official, sending the X’s into postseason play with the league’s best record for the second time in four years.
“To do it (make the playoffs) three out of four years is pretty special,’’ said Montgomery, who is 288-202 through the first 90 games of his fifth season here. “Especially coming off our worst year record-wise under my guidance (46-54 in an injury plagued 2017 campaign).
“We’ve been fortunate enough to punch our ticket, but it’s far from over. We want to get the division title, as well, and then obviously we’d like to celebrate a couple more times after that (semifinal and championship series triumphs).’’
Despite an 8-0 win over Texas, the division chances were erased for the Wichita Wingnuts (56-35), who can still claim the other playoff berth in a division boasting the 12-team league’s three winningest clubs.
Like 2015, when they were a league-record 75-25, this Sioux City team has been the story all summer.
Garcia, who made 21 relief appearances for the 2015 Baltimore Orioles, improved to 2-0 in two starts for the team he hopes will help him get back to the big leagues. He collected 12 of the 20 outs he recorded on strikes, adding this gem to a 6-2 win last Sunday in Winnipeg.
The 25-year righthander’s night began inauspiciously as three walks in a 28-pitch first inning helped the Canaries score the game’s first run. But he didn’t allow another run until he tired in the seventh inning with the Explorers in front 8-1.
“He was underneath the ball, just pushing it,’’ said Montgomery. “(He was) trying to create movement instead of just letting the ball working naturally. We talked to him about getting on top of the ball and getting downhill. He made the adjustment and did a really, really good job -- fabulous.’’
It took all of two pitches for X’s leadoff batter, Luis Durango, to match the guests’ first-inning run with what is frequently termed a “Little League home run.’’
The fleet Durango, another player with major league experience, dropped a delicate bunt 15 feet up the left side of the diamond. The play led to a wild throw to first from catcher Maxx Garrett and then another one to from second baseman Mitch Glasser as the X’s centerfielder raced toward third and then continued home.
The first of Samson’s base hits in a 4-for-4 night came one out later, but the league’s 2016 Player of the Year was erased on a stolen base attempt. Jose Sermo followed, though, with a double and then a steal of third that prompted Garrett to fire off-target again. With Sermo trotting home, the hosts were in front to stay.
Five hits and a walk paved the way to a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open and Samson’s third hit of the night drove in the first two tallies. Sermo’s groundout and a single by Dean Green added another two runs as the lead grew to 6-1.
Three hits and the visitors’ fourth and fifth errors in the contest made it an 8-1 margin after six innings before Garcia allowed his only other run in the seventh on two base hits and a one-out sacrifice fly.
Parker Markel and Eric Karch took care of the final seven outs in a game that saw the Canaries manage only five hits while striking out 16 times -- a season high for Sioux Falls batter. It was also a total that matched the top number for a Sioux City pitching staff that easily leads the Association in strikeouts.
The win clinched the season series in the 26-year-old I-29 rivalry as Sioux City bounced back from Thursday’s 6-5 setback to make it four out of five wins as the teams headed into their final 2018 meeting on Saturday.
Sioux Falls, which has won the season series just six times, fell to 36-55 and had rightfielder Mike Hart’s 23-game hitting streak, the longest in the league this season, come to an end. Patrick Fiala, who rapped three RBI singles on Thursday, had the Birds’ only multi-hit game with a single and a double.
Backing up Samson in a 15-hit night for the Explorers were Sermo, Jay Baum and Dexture McClure, each with two hits. All nine players in the lineup logged at least one base hit.