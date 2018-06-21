SIOUX CITY -- The perfect game and no-hitter were gone after Brennan Metzger led off the seventh inning with a double.
Then, in the eighth-inning of a scheduled seven-inning contest, a light-hitting rookie delivered an RBI single that looked as though it might saddle Sioux City Explorers ace Taylor Jordan with a very unfortunate loss.
Not to worry.
Three base hits and a throwing error rallied Jordan and the X’s to a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the first of two seven-inning matchups Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Dylan Kelly sliced a one-out single to left field and moved up 90 feet, but Fargo closer Randy McCurry had two outs in the books when back-to-back singles by Michael Lang and Nate Samson produced the come-from-behind triumph for American Association baseball’s winningest team.
It was only fitting that Lang and Samson, two of the more popular players in franchise history, should provide the game-deciding heroics in the 200th meeting between two longtime rivals.
The story, though, was definitely Jordan, turning in his best start in seven appearances of a bid he hopes will get him back to a major league team. Two years removed from his second Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old veteran needed only 76 pitches in an eight-inning complete game and but 11 of those were strikes.
The 6-5, 210-pound righthander retired the first 18 batters he faced before Metzger’s seventh-inning double. He helped himself wriggle out of that pickle, scooping up a bunt by Maikol Gonzalez and boldly throwing a strike that retired Metzger at third base.
Two more ground balls sent the game to the eighth inning, which former Explorer Tom Mendonca led off with a base hit.
Two outs later, ironically, it was rookie catcher Steve Zimmerman, batting a meager .044 but pressed into service with slugger Charlie Valerio on the disabled list. And, much to the Explorers’ chagrin, Zimmerman was credited with a run-scoring double on a ball that scooted past third baseman Jose Sermo.
“That’s how baseball works,’’ shrugged X’s Manager Steve Montgomery of Zimmerman’s second professional hit in 25 at-bats. “You’ve got a bat and there’s a ball being thrown, you got a chance.’’
“The game wasn’t over yet just because they got a run,’’ said Jordan, a starter in three different seasons for the Washington Nationals. “But I was a little disappointed with myself for not sticking with what was working. The fastball was working today and my breaking ball wasn’t and that’s what I gave up a couple hits on was my slider.’’
Stymied by Fargo righthander Trey McNutt while losing 5-3 in the series opener Tuesday, the Sioux City offense wasn’t faring any better after a Wednesday rainout. This time, they failed to score in seven innings against lefthander Sebastian Kessay.
In contrast to Jordan’s gem, the Explorers had baserunners in four of the first six innings. They failed to cash in on a pair of two-out walks in the second inning and, worse yet, got nothing after Kelly and Luis Durango led off the third with back-to-back singles.
Coincidentally, the two clutch performers in the eighth inning were unable to come through here -- Lang popping up on a failed bunt attempt and Samson bouncing into a double play.
In that eighth frame, though, Lang’s two-out single up the middle put runners at first and second for Samson. With Ryan Flores pinch-running for Kelly, the speedy relief pitcher easily scored the tying run on Samson’s base hit to right field. Then, it was an errant throw by rightfielder Tim Colwell, another former Explorer, that allowed Lang to slide home for the winning run.
Montgomery raved about the outing by Jordan, now 5-1 with a 3.68 ERA.
“It was unbelievable,’’ said the fifth-year Sioux City skipper. “He just threw the ball where he wanted to. That’s a very good offensive team over there. They’re looking to do damage every time up. He kept the ball down, he mixed pitches, it was the best fastball location I’ve seen all year out of him.’’
“No-hitters are one thing, there’s a lot of luck involved,’’ said Jordan, a Merritt Island, Fla., native. “I’ve pitched amazing games and given up a couple of hits. I’ve pitched games where I had no-hitters into the fifth or sixth inning, but they’re hitting balls hard off me.’’
Montgomery said the walk-off win was “very important, not only morale-wise but also sending a message to that team (Fargo).’’