X’s AND OH’s

Fargo’s scheduled Game 2 starter Thursday was Reese Gregory, a former NCAA Division II All-American at St. Cloud State who was both a star pitcher (career-record 24 saves and 1.52 ERA plus 30 wins, two shy of the all-time best and designated hitter (fourth in homers with 27)….

Gregory, a St. Cloud native who was 28-3 over his last three seasons at the hometown college, pitched the last two years for the River City Rascals, a Frontier League team in the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon. This was to be his first start for the Hawks after six relief appearances (1.35 ERA)….

Wichita entered play Thursday as the X’s nearest challenger in the South Division, winning nine of 10 games, including five in a row, after a six-game losing streak left the Wingnuts with a 10-11 mark. Improving that to 19-12, they were four games behind Sioux City through Wednesday….

The X’s didn’t have a single player among the league’s top 10’s for batting and pitching (ERA) prior to Thursday, but Nate Samson led in RBIs (32), Michael Lang was first in runs (29) and Jose Sermo, Luis Durango and Jay Austin were among four co-leaders in stolen bases with nine….

Kansas City, five games behind Sioux City in the South at 18-13, is the commanding league leader in batting at .307, 12 points better than the Explorers and St. Paul. The T-Bones, also second to St. Paul in pitching, have four of the top eight hitters in the league.

—Terry Hersom