Explorers notebook: Iowa native Kobey Schlotman makes team debut Thursday

SIOUX CITY — Kobey Schlotman made his Explorers debut on Thursday night in a 6-0 loss to the Kane County Cougars. While it wasn’t the way Schlotman probably drew it up, manager Steve Montgomery has confidence that the newest arm will make big contributions.

Schlotman was picked up earlier this week from the Clinton LumberKings, a former affiliated ball club now with the Prospect League.

Schlotman pitched one inning on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits.

“I know he’s a guy who has a three-pitch mix. He throws them all for strikes,” said Montgomery on the rookie pitcher from Coralville, Iowa. “Any time a lefty can come in this league and spin a breaking ball and have a decent changeup, they tend to have success.”

Montgomery knows this is the time of the season where MLB teams sign pitchers and position players from the independent leagues, and in case if that happens, the Explorers will need some reinforcements.

“That provides us with a little amount of protection,” Montgomery said. “We look inside the MLB Draft League and Northwoods League. We look at seniors or guys who are going to miss the draft, those are the leagues we look at. We might be looking at someone who we think would be the best fit. We’re not looking to ruin anyone’s eligibility. We are looking for the next best available.”

Schlotman pitched five games over the last two summers with the LumberKings, allowing nine earned runs in a little under 12 innings.

The Clear Creek-Amana High School grad, however, found a lot more success pitching this season for Mount Mercy, which plays at the NAIA level.

Schlotman was the Pitcher of the Year in the Heart of America Conference. He went 9-1 with a 1.64 ERA.

He had 105 strikeouts while only walking 19 in 71 1/3 innings.

Schlotman was also an NAIA Second-Team All-American, and he was the only baseball player to be named an All-American among the Iowa schools at that level.

Schlotman’s manager at both Mount Mercy and in Clinton, Jack Dahm, saw how hard Schlotman worked after he arrived on-campus from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve had in my 28 years as a head coach,” Dahm said. “It has been fun to see the progress he’s made. When I first recruited him, he weighed 145 pounds.”

When Schlotman arrived at the Mount Mercy campus, he didn’t throw hard either. That didn’t bother Dahm, because the former University of Iowa baseball coach knew Schlotman could learn how to pitch.

According to Dahm, Schlotman topped out at 85 miles per hour, but as he worked with the Mustangs’ coaching staff, his command got better and his velocity went up.

“I wanted him to be strong for the end of the year for regionals, and he just got stronger and stronger,” Dahm said. “Kobey and Blake Willenborg last year went 100 to 105 pitches and they ran out of gas. Kobey wasn’t going to let that happen again with his work ethic. He worked every day and every night.”

Friday’s first game

The Explorers lost their first game of a Friday doubleheader at Gary SouthShore, 7-3.

Sioux City got on the board first in the second inning. Chase Harris knocked in Nate Samson with an RBI single, and that gave the X’s a 1-0 lead.

Gary SouthShore responded in the bottom half of the third inning, scoring three runs. Alec Olund stole home while later, Michael Cruz had a two-run single.

Sioux City responded with two runs in the fifth inning and it tied the game. Gabe Snyder singled and it scored Danny Amaral.

Nick Franklin later scored on a wild pitch.

The RailCats scored four runs in the sixth inning, all charged to Max Kuhns, who took the loss.

Cougars break the streak

The Cougars won Game 2 on Thursday night 6-0. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead on starting pitcher Tyler Beardsley, who took the loss. Beardsley went four innings, and allowed those three runs on nine hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Former Creighton pitcher Ryan Tapani held the X’s to three hits during the seven-inning streak. He also struck out nine and didn’t walk an X’s batter..

Danny Amaral, Trey Martin and Sebastian Zawada had those three hits, which were all singles.

X’s enjoyed winning streak

Before the Explorers’ winning streak got snapped, Montgomery saw a calmness in the clubhouse. He saw that the players were enjoying themselves a little bit more, which of course led to better production offensively, defensively and from the pitching staff.

“They’re just enjoying themselves and pulling on the same end of the rope,” Montgomery said. “Everyone, honestly, was worried about their job. If we’re losing, changes are going to happen. It was nice to see the guys coming together and being able to play for one another.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.