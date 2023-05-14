While Friday's storm delayed the season opener for the Sioux City Explorers by a day, once the team took to the field, it didn't take long for the first run of the season to cross the plate.

And there were plenty more after that.

After starting pitcher Solomon Bates blanked the Kansas City Monarchs in the top of the first at MercyOne field at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, the Explorers' Jake Sanford singled up the middle to score Vince Fernandez.

Kansas City managed a run in the sixth, but that wasn't enough to keep pace with Sioux City as the Explores strolled to a 10-1 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Game 2 was much the same as the Explorers took the nightcap by a 7-0 final.

"This is what we expected when we put this team together," said Explorers center fielder Chase Harris. "We want to go out and put up a bunch of runs and have our pitching shut the other team down.

"That's exactly how these first two games went. There's always a little nerves that come with opening day and stuff. But for the most part, we've all been playing the game for a long time and know how to handle those nerves."

Bates, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound righty, was effective early in Game 1 as Kansas City went scoreless through the first five innings of play, and Kansas City didn't have a hit until the sixth.

In Game 2, Mitchell Verburg went five frames and only allowed one hit. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander struck out nine before turning it over to Kent Hasler and Brandon Brosher, a duo that threw the final two innings and didn't allow a hit.

Bates and Verburg would get credited with wins, while Kansas City's Jeff Singer and Jalen Miller took the losses.

By the time the Monarchs scored their run in Game 1, the Explorers were up by nine.

Fernandez, the Explorers' second batter of the game, was plunked by Kansas City's Jeff Singer to reach base.

Sioux City would wind up chasing Singer in the third as the Explorers plated one more run in the second and three in the third.

Fernandez wound up driving in five runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored in Game 1. In the nightcap, he added a two-run home run to end the twin bill with seven RBIs.

Leadoff hitter and starting center fielder Chase Harris also went deep in Game 2. Harris got around on a pitch up in the zone and drove it beyond the left-center field fence for the three-run home run.

Jack Kelly also added a Game 2 RBI from the No. 9 spot in the order. The Sioux City designated hitter tripled in Jake Ortega.

Jake Sanford, Matt Lloyd, Eury Perez and Kyle Kasser all drove in runs as well for Sioux City in Game 1, plus the Monarchs surrendered an unearned run on a wild pitch with Fernandez at the plate.

Working his way back from an injury-plagued 2022 season, Lloyd started the 2023 campaign by going 2-for-4 in the opening game.

As a team, the Explorers only struck out five times over the seven innings of Game 1.

Putting the ball in play and getting runners in motion was a big part of this season's game plan for manager Steve Montgomery, who's in his ninth season at the helm.

While Sioux City may not have a true overwhelming power hitter in the lineup, there is some across-the-board pop as the team went for extra-base hits over the 14 innings.

"I think, as a whole, we're going to be really solid," Harris said. "We may have a couple of guys that can get into the 20s or upper teens in home runs this year, but I think we'll have a lot of guys in the 12 to 17 range.

"Maybe no one is going to hit 30, but we could end up with more team home runs this year than we did last year. It's just a really solid lineup from top to bottom. We can score a lot of runs, just maybe don't always do it with the home run."

Sioux City piled on 16 hits in total. Kansas City ended with just two fifth-inning hits in Game 1 and just one hit in Game 2.

The Monarchs' lone run came after reliever Francys Peguero came on for Bates and walked the two hitters after striking out the first hitter he faced before Justin Wylie scored on a Peguero wild pitch.

It was one of the few mistakes the Explorers' staff would make in the opener. Bates struck out six and worked five innings before giving way to Francys Peguero to finish it out. Then Verburg's gem solidified the Game 2 win.

Sioux City forced the Monarchs to use seven different pitchers.

Singer ended up being charged with five earned runs over 2 ⅓ innings of work and Ruben Garcia gave up the other five, all earned. Garcia only managed to get one out before he was taken out.

The two sides play again on Sunday before the Explorers get Monday off and host a three-game set against Lake County starting Tuesday.

"I can't say enough about Solomon Bates and Mitch there (in Game 2)," said Harris. "They both pitched a heck of a game for us. Kansas City always has a good lineup, so to get our starters to go five strong of no-run ball, everyone did their job tonight."