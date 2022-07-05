Sioux City Explorers pitcher Tom Windle feels right at home

SIOUX CITY — Tom Windle feels right at home at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Sioux City Explorers starting pitcher is glad to be in Sioux City, back pitching in front of family who still reside here and not being far from home.

Windle turned in another quality start on Monday night in a 7-2 Fourth of July win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Windle is from Maple Grove, Minn., and when he did visit Sioux City, he admitted that he came to some Musketeers hockey games.

“I have family that grew up here in Sioux City, and it feels like a second home,” Windle said. “I’ve been coming here every year my whole life. There’s a whole lot of Windles that live here in Sioux City. My grandma and grandpa (on my dad’s side) have lived here their whole life. To have a sense of pride to play for the Explorers where my dad grew up. I love the stadium and I love the team.”

His identical brother, Sam Windle, is a pro hockey player but did play for Chicago and Des Moines in the United States Hockey League.

Sam Windle scored nine points for the Steel in the 2010-11 season, and later that season, he chipped in seven points for the Buccaneers.

This season, Sam Windle played in two games for the independent Knoxville Ice Bears.

Tom Windle was a 2013 second-round pick by the Dodgers. Windle is best known for being a part of the Jimmy Rollins trade between the Dodgers and Phillies that happened in 2014.

On Monday, Windle shut down the Goldeyes in six innings. He faced 22 batters, and allowed two hits and walked two.

Windle has walked just two in his last 14-plus innings.

Windle responded well after allowing a season-high 10 hits to Sioux Falls last week, but the Canaries scored just twice.

“I’m an older guy, and getting this opportunity to play, I’m more relaxed about it now,” Windle said. “

Windle came to the Explorers mainly as a relief pitcher wanting to get back in the rotation.

According to his Baseball Reference page, Windle hadn’t gotten a start since 2015, when he was a Double-A Reading, which is in the Phillies organization.

Since that last start, Windle has played for six different teams, including two at the Triple-A level.

When the opportunity arose to play for Sioux City, one of the first things manager Steve Montgomery asked Windle is whether he wanted to start games instead of coming out of the pen.

Windle jumped on that chance, and hasn’t taken his new role as a starter for granted.

“I started early in my career, and I moved to the bullpen, and you don’t know what could happen,” Windle said. “Having more confidence and being more relaxed helps me find a way to pitch. I’ve said it in the past: If I’m more comfortable, I’m better.”

Windle said his command has been good lately, and said he feels more comfortable when he finds the strike zone.

On Monday, Windle found the strike zone 53 times out of 89 pitches.

“I feel my stuff is good enough to go after them and get some good results,” Windle said. “My fastball, my cutter, my slider, they’re all the same thing with different speeds. It gives me a lot of flexibility. I feel like I’m throwing more strikes now than I ever have in a long time.

“I want to get on the field and off the field as quickly as possible,” Windle added. “I have a fast pace and my goal is just to get myself in cruise mode.”

Podsednik, Vasquez bring the fireworks

Sioux City got on the board with a Danry Vasquez RBI double. He traded spots with Danny Amaral, who earned a double earlier in the inning.

The Explorers scored twice in each of the next three innings.

In the second inning, Shane Podsednik hit a two-run home run that cleared the left-field wall. He also scored Zack Kone, who hit a game-winning three-run home run on Sunday night against the Goldeyes.

Podsednik hit his first professional homer with that hit.

"I got a good first, first pitch, and next one (Winnipeg starter R.J. Martinez) left one out over the plate and I put a good swing on it," Podsednik said. "It felt great off the bat. It was a new experience. I got my first hit last weekend and now I got my first home run. That's a big plus-one."

Podsednik is a true rookie, as he just played college ball out of New Mexico. He hit .269 and knocked in 13 RBIs for the Lobos.

And, yes, that last name should sound familiar, especially to American League fans. Shane is the younger cousin of former big leaguer Scott Podsednik.

Amaral scored the first third-inning run, as Vasquez drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Zawada made it a 5-0 game with an RBI double that scored Trey Martin.

In the fourth inning, Vasquez had a two-run double. Amaral and Kone scored on the play.

Vasquez was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Sioux City now faces Sioux Falls and Winnipeg to close out the first half of the American Association season.

The Explorers won three out of four games against the Goldeyes, and two of them came via game-winning home runs.

On Thursday, Amaral hit an 11th-inning, three-run homer that gave the Explorers the win, then on Saturday night, Zack Kone hit a three-run walk-off shot.

