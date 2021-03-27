Damek Tomscha's path continues through Minnesota Twins organization

Of course, Tomscha had success with the Stars. He helped North to the 2009 state baseball championship, the program's only title.

How he got to Sioux Falls

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic messed up several plans for professional baseball players.

The White Sox and several other teams were letting players go, and Tomscha happened to be one of them.

Tomscha was in the final year of his contract with the White Sox, and the White Sox released Tomscha on June 13.

Tomscha later signed with the Canaries two weeks later, just as a bunch of free-agent prospects did with American Association teams.

Tomscha liked the idea of being close to home, too.

“I’ve got family in Sioux Falls, so I thought it would be fun for everyone around here to watch me play,” Tomscha said. “I know my parents really enjoyed it, and I know my little nephew came up to watch a few games. I planned on playing last year, for sure. So it’s either me staying in Sioux City golf or give some lessons, or it was go play and see what I can do. That propelled how I played last season. Last season in Sioux Falls got me the job with the Twins, so it all worked out.