Damek Tomscha's path continues through Minnesota Twins organization

NORTH SIOUX CITY — For most minor-league baseball players, 2020 was a wash.
North High School graduate Damek Tomscha has a much different story.
Tomscha spent last season playing in independent ball in Sioux Falls, then spent the winter keeping that momentum going in Australia during the Australian Baseball League.
Tomscha helped the Sioux Falls Canaries get their first playoff berth in a decade, then helped the Melbourne Aces win the ABL title back in February.
All that success and hard work helped Tomscha land a deal with the Minnesota Twins earlier this month. The Twins purchased the rights to the third baseman from the Birds on March 3.
Since then, Tomscha has worked out at United Turf and Batting Cages in North Sioux City, hoping he can get as high up the Twins’ ladder as he can.
Tomscha will go down Wednesday to spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, and report to the Twins once the big leaguers leave camp, as the MiLB season will now start in May at all levels.
“The plan is that they need help in Double-A and Triple-A for corner guys, and the scout I talked to said that I’ll have an upper hand because I’ve been playing for a whole year. I’ll go down there and compete and do what I can.”
Of course, Tomscha had success with the Stars. He helped North to the 2009 state baseball championship, the program's only title.
How he got to Sioux Falls
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic messed up several plans for professional baseball players.
The White Sox and several other teams were letting players go, and Tomscha happened to be one of them.
Tomscha was in the final year of his contract with the White Sox, and the White Sox released Tomscha on June 13.
Tomscha later signed with the Canaries two weeks later, just as a bunch of free-agent prospects did with American Association teams.
Tomscha liked the idea of being close to home, too.
“I’ve got family in Sioux Falls, so I thought it would be fun for everyone around here to watch me play,” Tomscha said. “I know my parents really enjoyed it, and I know my little nephew came up to watch a few games. I planned on playing last year, for sure. So it’s either me staying in Sioux City golf or give some lessons, or it was go play and see what I can do. That propelled how I played last season. Last season in Sioux Falls got me the job with the Twins, so it all worked out.
“I’d say I was lucky,” Tomscha said. “The minor leagues are strung so much. There’s so many (fewer) jobs, especially for older guys like myself. There’s a lot of good players in independent ball, and there’s even more because there are jobs hard to come by for guys in affiliated ball.”
Tomscha made a very good first impression with the Canaries.
He made his Canaries debut on July 3, and was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in his debut.
His two-run double that night came in the seventh inning, and he had an RBI groundout earlier in the game.
On the season, Tomscha drove in 49 runs, which led the Canaries. He also hit .320, hit 10 homers and led the Canaries with four triples.
"I'm so excited for Damek to get another opportunity with a great organization in the Minnesota Twins," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said in a statement. "Damek was the anchor of our lineup and put together nothing but quality at-bats and produced a bunch of big hits for us. He also played the best defensive third base I've ever seen in The Birdcage, which says a lot, because we've had some good ones."
One of the skills Tomscha had worked on last summer was his speed. He worked with Ben Oberle of United Sports Academy to work on his agility and speed, and it immediately showed.
When he came back home after spring training, Tomscha connected with Oberle. Tomscha started the Performance Edge program at USA, and the Stars standout noticed a positive difference right away.
“It made me a little bit more explosive,” Tomscha said. “My ten-yard-dash time went down a tremendous amount. What they’re doing out here as an athlete is awesome. I played some of the best defense. I got to some balls that maybe I couldn’t have. Hopefully, the kids in Sioux City will take advantage of what we have out here. It could propel you to the next level.”
Down to Australia
Tomscha didn’t really have any goals that he wanted set when he went down to Australia.
He wanted to enjoy the experience of playing baseball in a foreign land.
He just went to go play.
“I just wanted to go down there and enjoy the experience,” Tomscha said. “I didn’t know my plans going forward. I thought maybe that could have been the last baseball I would play, honestly. I was going with it, and I was trying to have some fun.”
Tomscha has been content with the path his career has taken him along.
After being a standout player at North and helping the Stars to a state championship, he then went to Auburn to play college baseball.
He was drafted three different times, but the final time was by the Phillies in the 17th round in 2014.
Tomscha spent six seasons in Minor League Baseball, and he hit .273 with 299 RBIs.
“There’s nothing really that I am pushing for exactly,” Tomscha said. “If I can keep playing and make some money, then I’ll do that. I’m getting older. … I’m not sad about it. That’s life. You just have to move on from stuff that you’ve worked hard on, and you have to push for the next thing.”
Tomscha started the season by getting four home runs in the first couple weeks of the season, and at that point, he tied for the team lead in homers. This was the same roster that housed Delmon Young and Gift Ngoepe, who both played in the Major Leagues.
He wound up with 32 hits in the 28-game season. That was good for third in the league.
Tomscha’s slash line was .317/.360/.535 with the Aces. He had 54 total bases, fourth among league hitters.
“It was a league I knew that I could have success in,” Tomscha said. “I wasn’t too surprised, honestly.”
He predominantly played on the corner infield positions.
Tomscha started the season at third base when Ngoepe was in quarantine to begin the season, but once the South African infielder was raring to go, the Aces moved Tomscha over to first base.