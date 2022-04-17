Daniel Tillo signs with San Francisco Giants

Daniel Tillo has found a new home.

The North High School grad on Easter Sunday announced on social media that he had signed with the San Francisco Giants, a few days after Tillo was released by the Kansas City Royals.

Tillo released a statement on Twitter.

“Thanks Royals for giving me the opportunity to start my professional career almost six years ago, (a) dream come true,” Tillo said. “(I) met so many awesome people in the organization that I will miss for sure and wish them nothing but the best.”

With the Royals farm system, the former Stars standout went 15-20 over four seasons in the minors. He recorded a 4.25 ERA and posted 244 strikeouts.

He was a 2017 third-round pick by the Royals.

The most strikeouts he had in a regular season came in 2019, which was 85.

Then, in the summer of 2020, Tillo underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery. He didn’t compete in 2020, even with the Minor League Baseball season being canceled due to the pandemic.

Tillo also missed the first few months of the 2021 season.

Tillo has not appeared in a game yet this season. He threw an inning in his last appearance with Kansas City's Double-A affiliate, Northwest Arkansas, on Sept. 19, 2021. During that outing, Tillo allowed one earned run and struck out two Cardinals prospects.

