The awards keep coming for the Sioux City Explorers.

The American Association of Professional Baseball named Explorers third baseman Matt Lloyd the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending May 28.

Over the course of the week, Lloyd went 12-for-22 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

In 15 games this season, Lloyd is leading the team with a .380 batting average to go with three home runs and 15 RBIs, which is second-most on the club. He's also leading the Explorers in hits with 19.

Sioux City pitchers took home pitcher of the week awards in each of the first two weeks of the season.

Lloyd signed with Sioux City on May 2 after spending the last four seasons in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

A Canadian-born, 27-year-old infielder, he played collegiately at the University of Indiana before before being drafted in the 15th round by the Reds, where he reached AA. In college, he did both pitching and hitting, eventually converting to a full-time position player.

His final season with the Hoosiers in 2019, he had a .390 OBP and .963 OPS while hitting 17 homers.

Llyod has also played internationally on Team Canada, a team in which he won a bronze medal with in 2014 at the 2014 Pan Am Games in Mexico.

As of Tuesday, the Explorers are currently leading the American Association's West division with a 10-6 record. Sioux City is 5-5 over its last 10 games.