American Association announces play-in game during the playoffs, impacting Sioux City Explorers

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers received some good news on Wednesday.
The American Association announced that the league will extend its playoff season, giving the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in both divisions a chance to play in a play-in game.
It’ll be a one-game opportunity for a chance to play in the divisional playoff series. The play-in game is Sept. 8.
“Unprecedented times have allowed the American Association to be innovative in many aspects of our league play and presentation, while increasing the number of playoff participants as we enter the final month of the season,” American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said. “The American Association continues to showcase our league’s ability to pivot and be nimble while maintaining a high level of competition on the field and top entertainment for our fans.”
The Explorers entered play on Wednesday with a 39-30 record, good for third in the AA South Division.
Sioux City is six games back of divisional leader Kansas City.
The X’s took full advantage of a homestand, however, against Gary SouthShore and Winnipeg. They went 7-2, and entered Tuesday’s road series against the Goldeyes three games back of the then-wild card spot.
After Wednesday’s announcement, all the X’s have to do is stay in that third-place spot to be in the game, and if they get into second, they’ll host that play-in game on Sept. 8 at Lewis and Clark Park.
“We have to win each series,” said Explorers manager Steve Montgomery at the beginning of the team’s nine-game homestand that ended Sunday. “We want to be playing meaningful baseball in August. We are a week away from August, and that means we have two series and change. If you win the series, you’re going to give yourself a chance.
“Not to look ahead, but there’s a stretch coming up against Kansas City and Cleburne (Aug. 10-15 at home), so we have to win series now so that come the middle of August, we don’t have to be playing catch-up and can cut it to a respectable number.”
The Explorers, however, didn’t get the series against the Goldeyes off to a good start on Tuesday.
The Goldeyes defeated Sioux City 14-6 in Game 1 of a three-game set in Canada. The Explorers have some unfamiliar faces this week, as most of the roster did not travel up to Canada due to the pandemic.
Sioux City got on the board first during the first inning. Jacob Bockelie drove in Michael Lang on an RBI single during the first inning, but Winnipeg responded by scoring three of its own during the first inning.
The Goldeyes led 12-1 after the fifth inning, and they scored six times during the fifth.
Sioux City scored twice in the sixth inning. Carson McCurdy and Jordan Garr scored runs during the sixth inning.
Then, the Explorers scored two more in the eighth inning.
McCurdy hit a two-run homer with two outs. McCurdy has spent eight games with the West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League. There, he was 1-for-22 with an RBI. He played collegiately at the University of Mount Olive.
Blake Tiberi had an RBI single in the ninth inning.