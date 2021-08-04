American Association announces play-in game during the playoffs, impacting Sioux City Explorers

“We have to win each series,” said Explorers manager Steve Montgomery at the beginning of the team’s nine-game homestand that ended Sunday. “We want to be playing meaningful baseball in August. We are a week away from August, and that means we have two series and change. If you win the series, you’re going to give yourself a chance.

“Not to look ahead, but there’s a stretch coming up against Kansas City and Cleburne (Aug. 10-15 at home), so we have to win series now so that come the middle of August, we don’t have to be playing catch-up and can cut it to a respectable number.”

The Explorers, however, didn’t get the series against the Goldeyes off to a good start on Tuesday.

The Goldeyes defeated Sioux City 14-6 in Game 1 of a three-game set in Canada. The Explorers have some unfamiliar faces this week, as most of the roster did not travel up to Canada due to the pandemic.

Sioux City got on the board first during the first inning. Jacob Bockelie drove in Michael Lang on an RBI single during the first inning, but Winnipeg responded by scoring three of its own during the first inning.

The Goldeyes led 12-1 after the fifth inning, and they scored six times during the fifth.