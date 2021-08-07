American Association commissioner credits Sioux City Explorers for adapting to Canadian protcols

SIOUX CITY — When asked how the Sioux City Explorers handled making plans on short notice to go to Canada, American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said that the X’s did a “yeoman’s effort” in adapting to the new plans.

The Explorers spent the week playing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and due to a short turnaround from the Canadian government, the Explorers signed players who were up in Canada or who were available to go due to the pandemic.

Schaub said that the American Association debated whether it should allow the Goldeyes to return back home.

Throughout the season, the Goldeyes were re-located to Jackson, Tennessee, to take over a ballpark once used by the MLB-affiliated Jackson Generals.

Schaub knew it was a possibility, however, for the Goldeyes to move back home.

The league got official word on July 19 that the Goldeyes were allowed to go back to their province of Manitoba and their home fans.

From July 21, the league had 15 days to get it done. Schaub admitted that it would have been a big task to get enough players on the Explorers roster vaccinated.