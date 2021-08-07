American Association commissioner credits Sioux City Explorers for adapting to Canadian protcols

SIOUX CITY — When asked how the Sioux City Explorers handled making plans on short notice to go to Canada, American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said that the X’s did a “yeoman’s effort” in adapting to the new plans.
The Explorers spent the week playing in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and due to a short turnaround from the Canadian government, the Explorers signed players who were up in Canada or who were available to go due to the pandemic.
Schaub said that the American Association debated whether it should allow the Goldeyes to return back home.
Throughout the season, the Goldeyes were re-located to Jackson, Tennessee, to take over a ballpark once used by the MLB-affiliated Jackson Generals.
Schaub knew it was a possibility, however, for the Goldeyes to move back home.
The league got official word on July 19 that the Goldeyes were allowed to go back to their province of Manitoba and their home fans.
From July 21, the league had 15 days to get it done. Schaub admitted that it would have been a big task to get enough players on the Explorers roster vaccinated.
“They had a chance to not win one, but two games,” Schaub said. “I think in the short order that was given to us by the Canandian government to put something together, I think they did a great job in assembling the roster.”
Schaub said that he doesn’t regret allowing the Goldeyes to go home.
“The underpinning of any league is that you have an agreement with the other teams to show up at your home stadium,” Schaub said. “It was also pre-determined before the season that they could. I don’t regret it. They have the right to go home.”
Tuesday was the first time the Goldeyes played a home game since 2019.
The Explorers had just one veteran, Michael Lang, go up with the team.
In terms of coaches, the X’s sent hitting coach Derek Wolfe to manage the team.
Sioux City lost all three games with the emergency roster, but held a sizeable lead during Wednesday’s games.
X’s manager Steve Montgomery took to social media to thank the players who put on a Sioux City uniform.
“I would personally like to thank all players coaches and staff for their effort in representing the Explorers,” said Montgomery on Twitter. “Your effort showed and I am forever grateful for this.”
Behind the play-in games
The American Association announced earlier this week that the Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the two divisions would be awarded spots in play-in games, similar to how Major League Baseball handles its wild-card games.
The two games will be played on Sept. 8, in the ballparks of the No. 2 seeds.
Entering Saturday’s dais of games, the Explorers are in the No. 3 spot in the South Division at 39-33, but just sit 1/2 of a game up on the Lincoln Saltdogs, which are in fourth.
If the season ended Friday, Sioux City would play Cleburne at its place.
The south’s leader, Kansas City, comes up to Lewis and Clark Park later this week for a three-game series. Then, the Railroaders return to Sioux City for a three-game weekend tilt.
Schaub said that the league’s board came up with the idea earlier this summer. There is a connection between the play-in games and teams having to find players to play for Winnipeg road games.
The board understood teams would have issues sending its everyday guys up there, so to lessen the stress, the board expanded the playoffs.
“Essentially, we understood that the short turnaround time to prepare for those protocols that Canada created some inequity as it related to full rosters being able to be played,” Schaub said. “The American Association prides itself on being nimble and being able to pivot. We still declare this a COVID season. We have flexibility. I remain confident and I remain vigilant about what is out there. We need to keep our players and our personnel safe.”