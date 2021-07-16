Angel Ventura shuts out Sioux City Explorers in 2-0 shutout on Thursday

SIOUX CITY — Angel Ventura tossed seven innings of shutout baseball for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday to earn a split of the four games series taking the finale by a score of 2-0.

Ventura came into the game with historical success against the Explorers. He had a career 1.84 ERA after two starts with Milwaukee back in 2019 and he continued that success. He allowed only six total base runners in his seven innings of work on three hits and three walks while also striking out six.

Only one Sioux City Explorer got past second in the ball game. That's the third time this season where the X's have been shut out.

Now through three career starts versus the Explorers, Ventura has allowed four runs, three being earned in twenty-one and two-thirds innings of work while striking out 19 and walking seven, fashioning an ERA of 1.25.

The Explorers collected four hits on the game, and L.T. Tolbert had two of those hits. One of those hits was a double. Tolbert now has 17 doubles.

D.J. Poteet and Chris Clare had the other two X's hits.

Brett Adcock got his first quality start of the season. He gave up two runs on six hits while walking five and striking out six.