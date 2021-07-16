Angel Ventura shuts out Sioux City Explorers in 2-0 shutout on Thursday

SIOUX CITY — Angel Ventura tossed seven innings of shutout baseball for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday to earn a split of the four games series taking the finale by a score of 2-0.
Ventura came into the game with historical success against the Explorers. He had a career 1.84 ERA after two starts with Milwaukee back in 2019 and he continued that success. He allowed only six total base runners in his seven innings of work on three hits and three walks while also striking out six.
Only one Sioux City Explorer got past second in the ball game. That's the third time this season where the X's have been shut out.
Now through three career starts versus the Explorers, Ventura has allowed four runs, three being earned in twenty-one and two-thirds innings of work while striking out 19 and walking seven, fashioning an ERA of 1.25.
The Explorers collected four hits on the game, and L.T. Tolbert had two of those hits. One of those hits was a double. Tolbert now has 17 doubles.
D.J. Poteet and Chris Clare had the other two X's hits.
Brett Adcock got his first quality start of the season. He gave up two runs on six hits while walking five and striking out six.
Sioux Falls was able to get on the board in the second inning with a two-out RBI single from Wyatt Ulrich. And they added another run in the fifth when Trey Michalczewski grounded into a fielder's choice with one out and a runner at third to give the Birds the two runs they would need.
The Explorers pitching staff was not as sharp as they usually have been as they issued a season-high ten walks in the game.
Caleb Frare earned his fourth save of the season and second of the series by striking out the side in order after allowing a lead off double in the ninth inning.
The Explorers are in Cleburne this weekend, and will return next weekend at home for a three-game series against Houston.
This will be an important series for the X's. After Thursday's games, the X's and Rairoaders are tied for the second-place spot in the American Association South Division behind Kansas City.
Saturday's game is at 7:05 while Sunday's contest is at 6:05 p.m.