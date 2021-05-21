Another Walker homer and 16 strikeouts power Explorers to sweep

Sioux City – Another Jared Walker home run and a dominant pitching performance lead the X’s to a 10-0 victory and a season opening sweep of the Houston Apollos on Thursday night.

With the first three games of the 2021 season, Jared Walker showcased his power as he has hit a home run in each game of the season, this time going to the opposite field in the second inning to give the X’s a 1-0 lead.

Southpaw Patrick Ledet made his Sioux City debut, pitching four innings of shutout baseball, allowing five hits, one walk while striking out seven. He took a no decision.

Matt Quintana (1-0) earned the victory, following Ledet, as he threw two innings of shutout baseball striking out three and keeping the Apollos off the scoreboard.

Keeping Houston out of the run column was no easy task. They out-hit the X’s in the ball game and threatened with a base runner in every inning, but the X’s were able to cling to their 1-0 lead thanks in part to stranding 10 runners on base.

Nate Gercken made an appearance for the second consecutive night in the top of the seventh inning. He struck out two in a perfect frame.