Back to back homers power X's to series win

X's batter L.T. Tolbert bats against Gunnar Buhner of Lincoln on Friday in Sioux City's 15-4 win.

SIOUX CITY - The Explorers won the second game of their series with Lincoln on Saturday, thanks to another big night from the bats. Some big swings combined with strategic small ball fueled Sioux City over Lincoln, 9-6.

Forrestt Allday started the night off with a bang for the Saltdogs, crushing a homer off the flagpoles in right-center in the top of the first inning to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning the Saltdogs added a few more runs. Back-to-back singles followed by a sac fly from Gunnar Buhner scored the second run of the game. A Justin Byrd single pushed across another run, and then a sac fly off the bat of Allday pushed the inning run total to three for the Saltdogs.

Sioux City responded with one run in the bottom half of the second when Nate Samson hit a single to center that scored Jose Sermo, who walked and stole a base. After two innings, Sioux City trailed 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth Sermo crushed a two-run shot to right to make it a one-run ball game. After Sermo’s bomb, the X’s went small to tie it up. Nate Samson singled for his second hit of the game. Mitch Ghelfi then singled to put two runners on.