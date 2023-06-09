Behind another solid outing by Solomon Bates, the Sioux City Explorers are back on the plus side of .500.

After briefly dropping below that mark in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Explorers have won two in a row after a 5-1 victory over Sioux Falls at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City on Thursday in American Association of Professional Baseball action.

Solomon Bates worked seven innings, struck out 11 and allowed one run on four hits and a walk.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Bates (3-2) now leads the league in total strikeouts this season (43) and innings pitched (38).

Kent Hasler manned the mound for the final two innings for the Explorers (13-12). Hasler struck out three, and the only base runners allowed came on two walks issued.

Mitchell Walters (0-1) took the loss for Sioux Falls. He pitched into the sixth, gave up five hits and three walks. Both runs scored against Walters were counted against him, but Sioux City took advatage of three Sioux Falls (11-15) errors and scored two unearned runs on reliever Jerryell Rivera.

Tyler Rando, Kyle Kasser and Wilfredo Gimenez each tallied an RBI for Sioux City and combined to account for three of the Explorers' nine hits. For Kasser, it was his eighth RBI of the 2023 campaign.

Sioux City's Matt Lloyd went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored. His season batting average hits at .367 to put him among the top five in the league in that category.

Gimenez, Daniel Perez and Delvin Zinn each recorded two hits for the X's in the win.

Perez, Rando, Lloyd, Chase Harris and Vince Fernandez scored the Sioux City runs. Harris added his 13th stolenn base in the season, Zinn stole his 14th base of 2023 and Rando also swiped one in the win.

The Explorers had runners on base throughout the game as the club left 11 stranded on top of the five runs scored. Sioux Falls, on the other hand, left six aboard and pushed just the lone run across in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City answered with three in the bottom of the sixth and two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Kasser drove in Rando with a sacrifice fly, Gimenez scored Perez with run-scoring single and Harris scored from third on a wild pitch from D.J. Sharabi, who came on to replace Walters for Harris' at-bat, which ended with a base on balls.

Both Sioux City runs in the seventh went as unearned.