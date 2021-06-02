Bats quiet as Explorers drop one to Milwaukee

Franklin, WI — After a five run outburst in the ninth inning the previous afternoon, the X’s bats were quiet on Tuesday night as they dropped game two of the three game series to Milwaukee, 5-2.

The top of the first has actually been a productive inning for Sioux City on this road trip, as they had threatened in the first half inning in all five games, and have scored in the first inning in each of the past three.

Lane Milligan and Jared Walker reached on back to back one out singles. After a ground out moved them up to second and third, it was two wild pitches that ended up scoring them, to put Sioux City up early, 2-0.

From there, however, Milwaukee’s starter Myles Smith (2-0) calmed down and shut down the X’s offense the rest of the way. Smith earned the victory as he tossed six innings, allowing two un earned runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three.

The X’s uncharacteristically ran themselves into a few outs, as they were picked off two bases, and caught stealing after a strikeout.

Logan Trowbridge got the Milkmen on the board in the third as he launched a three run home run over the left field fence, giving Milwaukee a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night.