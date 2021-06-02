Bats quiet as Explorers drop one to Milwaukee

Franklin, WI — After a five run outburst in the ninth inning the previous afternoon, the X’s bats were quiet on Tuesday night as they dropped game two of the three game series to Milwaukee, 5-2.
The top of the first has actually been a productive inning for Sioux City on this road trip, as they had threatened in the first half inning in all five games, and have scored in the first inning in each of the past three.
Lane Milligan and Jared Walker reached on back to back one out singles. After a ground out moved them up to second and third, it was two wild pitches that ended up scoring them, to put Sioux City up early, 2-0.
From there, however, Milwaukee’s starter Myles Smith (2-0) calmed down and shut down the X’s offense the rest of the way. Smith earned the victory as he tossed six innings, allowing two un earned runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three.
The X’s uncharacteristically ran themselves into a few outs, as they were picked off two bases, and caught stealing after a strikeout.
Logan Trowbridge got the Milkmen on the board in the third as he launched a three run home run over the left field fence, giving Milwaukee a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night.
The home run came off of X’s starter Xavier Altamirano (0-1) who was making his first start of the season for Sioux City. He dominated the Milkmen through the first two frames, striking out the side in the first and setting them down in order. He took the loss, however, as he went four innings, allowing four hits and four runs, all earned, walking just one and striking out six on 67 pitches.
In the fifth, the Milkmen added another run as Aaron Hill led off the frame with a single and got to third on a pair of wild pitches. He then scored on a Liam Scafariello double down the left field line to make it 4-2 Milwaukee.
The Milkmen finished their scoring in the eighth when David Washington blasted a home run the opposite way to left-center field to give the game it’s final score of 5-2.
In the ninth, Nate Hadley (1) earned his first save of the season, setting down Sioux City in order.