Blake Tiberi hits for the cycle for the Sioux City Explorers

Game 2

Sermo got right back to it in Game 2. His solo home run in the top of the first inning gave Sioux City an early 1-0 lead.

The homer by Sermo was his 27th of the season and tied him for the Sioux City Explorers single season team record that was originally set by Kevin Garner in 1997. Garner accomplished the feat in 74 games, for Sermo it took 75.

The X’s were not finished with the homer barrage in the top of the first as Lane Milligan homered as well to push the lead to 2-0. Milligan has now homered in three straight games.

Sioux City added a run in the second after Blake Tiberi began his historical night with a one out triple and scored on Chase Harris’ double making it 3-0.

Jake Matthys (7-3) was handed the loss as he only went an inning and a third allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Sioux City offense exploded in the third inning for five runs. Milligan continued his highly productive day with another hit and RBI. Tiberi collected his single while also driving in two with two outs in the inning and later scored on George Callil's two-run double, expanding the Sioux City lead all the way to 8-0.