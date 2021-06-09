Chicago Dogs beat Sioux City for third straight game

SIOUX CITY — The Chicago Dogs won their third straight game on Wednesday with a 6-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis and Clark Park.

Sioux City's bats were stymied by Chicago pitching.

Connor Grey no-hit the Explorers through the first five innings of the game.

Grey picked up his second win of the year with a seven inning, one run performance where he allowed four hits, two walks and struck out a season high seven batters. After a walk with two outs in the bottom of the first, Grey then retired the next 13 straight Explorers he faced.

Chicago scored in the top of the second inning for the third time this series. Ryan Lidge led off the frame with a double and scored on a ground out to make it 1-0.

Chicago’s big rally of the night came in the fourth. When a throwing error opened up the door for the Dogs with one gone. With two on and two out it was Harrison Smith who rapped one off the right field fence scoring a pair. Michael Crouse immediately chased him home with a base hit. Crouse then stole second and took third on a second Sioux City error of the inning. After a walk, Brennan Metzger got caught in a run down attempting to steal second base long enough for Crouse to score and finish the four run rally, putting Chicago up 5-0.