Chicago Dogs down Sioux City Explorers on Saturday

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The most home run friendly ballpark in the American Association lived up to its reputation on Saturday, as a trio of home runs powered Chicago to a 5-2 win over the Explorers in the first game of a day night doubleheader.

Chicago got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning. Danny Mars pushed a ground ball into center field to score Brennan Metzger from second getting the Dogs on the board. With two outs in the inning and Mars still at first, Johnny Adams hit a low line drive that snuck over the short porch in left putting the Dogs up 3-0.

Sioux City scratched out a run in the fourth as Jose Sermo extended his hitting streak to six games with a single to right. He stole second, the lone stolen base of the day for the X’s and advanced to third on an infield single. A Joseph Monge fly ball to left centerfield was caught despite two Dogs colliding on the play, allowing Sermo to score easily from third making it 3-1.

Brett Adcock (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his second start with Sioux City as he gave up four runs, all earned in five innings of work, allowing six hits, walking three and striking out eight batters. From the second inning to the fourth, Adcock picked up all seven outs by way of the K.