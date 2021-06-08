Chicago Dogs power to road win, end Explorers win streak

SIOUX CITY — The Chicago Dogs hit six home runs in the series opening game on Monday night, as they ended the X’s four game winning streak and beat Sioux City 12-6.

K.C. Hobson hit his first of two home runs on the night in the first inning. Johnny Adams led off the second inning with a home run to gave Chicago a 2-0 lead early.

The X’s fought back in the second as Chase Harris belted his third homer of the year to deep left center field to tie the game at 2-2.

Chicago took the lead for good in the third inning as it was Hobson again with a two run homer to right, giving Chicago a 4-2 lead.

The Dogs tacked on a three run home run in the fourth from Harrison Smith, extending their lead to 7-2 over Sioux City.

Xavier Altamirano gave up the four home runs, in the four innings he pitched in as he was saddled with the loss. He allowed seven runs, all earned on nine hits while striking out four and walking two.

Sioux City had chances in the game to add to their scoreboard total but stranded five runners through the first three innings as they left a runner at third in the first, and left the bags packed in the third. In all the X’s left 11 runners stranded.