Cleburne takes weekend series from Explorers

SIOUX CITY – The Cleburne Railroaders raced out to an early 6-0 lead on Sunday afternoon, and the Sioux City Explorers battled back to close the gap in the late innings but fell short as Cleburne took the deciding game of the three-game series, 6-4.

The Railroaders used a three run home run by Chase Simpson in the top of the first to generate a quick 3-0 lead.

In the second, it was an Osvaldo Martinez double that extended the lead, and Martinez then scored on a sacrifice fly to right to make it 5-0.

Cleburne finished their scoring for the day in the third as Hunter Clanin scored on a John Nester single, giving the Railroaders a 6-0 lead.

All six runs were charged to Zach Hedges (4-2) who also allowed nine hits in five innings of work while walking and striking out three.

Mitch Ghelfi whacked his first home run of the season to the opposite field, to make it a 6-1 ball game.

A Sebastian Zawada two out single in the sixth plated a run, and on the same play Lane Milligan scored all the way from first after Zach Nehrir bobbled the hit in left-center, trimming the Cleburne lead down to 6-3.