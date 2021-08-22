Cleburne wipes out X's five-run lead

CLEBURNE, Texas – (late Saturday) The Sioux City Explorers blew a five-run lead in Saturday's game against Cleburne, as the Railroaders came back with the 8-6 win over the X’s.

The Explorers scored five runs in the third inning by capitalizing on costly Cleburne mistakes. Michael Lang blooped a double to right field, and scored on a two-out Jose Sermo single.

An error allowed Lane Milligan to reach, giving Seamus Curran an opportunity. He took advantage crushing a three run home run to right. Joseph Monge added an RBI double to push the Explorers out in front 5-0.

Cleburne struck back in the fourth, trimming the lead with a pair of two out home runs , as Ramon Hernandez hit a solo shot and Chase Simpson hit a two run dinger that stayed fair down the left field line to make it 5-3 Sioux City.

In The fifth the Railroaders posted a crooked number, after an Alay Lago sacrifice fly made it 5-4. Hernandez tied the game with a two out single. DJ Peterson gave Cleburne the lead with a two run double and Simpson continued his strong series with an RBI single, to put the Railroaders in front 8-5.

The loss fell to Danny Hrbek (1-4) who tossed an inning in relief, giving up five runs on four hits with a pair of walks.