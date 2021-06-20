'Dad strength' gives Explorers shortstop Nate Samson a boost

SIOUX CITY-- Nate Samson has been a part of plenty of special moments in his time with the Sioux City Explorers, but Saturday night's game against Lincoln is one that he will surely remember forever.
Samson returned to the X’s lineup against the Saltdogs after taking a week off to return to his home near Orlando, Fla. for the birth of his second child.
Fresh off a week with his newborn, and a 10-hour travel journey that took him from Orlando to Sioux Falls, Samson admits that his body was a bit fatigued. Nevertheless, he got to the ballpark and found himself penciled into the number four spot in the lineup.
In his first at-bat against Lincoln starter Keenan Bartlett, Samson popped out to second base. In his second at-bat, Samson created a bit of baseball magic.
In the third inning, Samson drove a pitch from Bartlett over the left-field fence for a home run, which earned him a standing ovation from the home crowd, and an enthusiastic response from his teammates in the dugout. The homer gave the X's a 3-0 lead, and the team eventually won, 4-3.
“It’s not bad,” Samson said. “I came in the dugout and everyone was yelling ‘Dad Strength!’ now, but I was like ‘I already have one kid’, so now it’s times two. It was really nice, especially coming off the plane. It makes coming back so early, because it happened so fast, worth it.”
Samson’s presence provided a much needed spark for the X’s, who had hit .190 as a team over the past three games with Samson gone and former X's first baseman Jared Walker now playing in the Texas Rangers organization.
“He is a leader, both on the field and in the clubhouse,” Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said. “You could just tell he was back. There was a different feel in the clubhouse, a little more energy, and it was great to see.”
Samson finished the night 2-for-4, after adding a single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Not a bad way to cap off what had been an extremely hectic week.
Last Saturday, Samson got a call from his wife, Vanessa, before the Explorers game at Gary SouthShore, telling him that her contractions had started, even though the baby wasn't due for another 10 days.
In the fourth inning, Vanessa called again, and told him that she was headed to the hospital. As Samson put it, it was "go-time."
Samson left for the airport in the middle of the game, and got on the first flight to Orlando. Now, he and Vanessa have a newborn baby girl named Nylana, to go along with their first child, Atessa.
One week later, Samson picked up right where he left off at the plate.
Just over two weeks ago, the long-time Explorers shortstop was hitting only .167 on the season, and was struggling so much that he was benched for the X’s June 4 home game against the Saltdogs.
Since that day, Samson has been the hottest hitter in the lineup, going 15-for his past 38, with four home runs, to raise his season average to .284.
Along with providing a solid bat in the middle of the lineup, Samson also brings an upbeat style of leadership that has made him a favorite both in the clubhouse, and with the fans.
“Nate is not one of those guys that is going to get in your face, and be ra-ra,” Montgomery said. “He is going to lead more by example and when something needs to be said, he is going to be the guy that steps up and says it."
Samson was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2006, and spent seven seasons in the Cubs organization, before signing with Sioux City in 2014. In 2015 and 2016, he played in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers systems, reaching as high as the Triple-A level.
In 2016, he re-signed with the Explorers, and has been a Sioux City lineup fixture ever since, while also playing short stints in the Atlantic League and Australian Baseball League. In 2020, Samson spent the season with the St. Paul Saints.
“They know me here, they know what I can do, and they appreciate what I can do,” Samson said. “The fans here, I know most of them by first-name basis. This is like a second home, and a second family.”
In his now six seasons with the Explorers, Samson has become one of the team’s all-time greats. In 2018, he set the team’s single-season record with 141 base hits, ranks second in franchise history in doubles, hits, and RBI, and is third all-time in games played. Samson is also a four-time league All-Star, and won the American Association MVP award in 2016.
For Samson, his comfort level and familiarity with the Explorers franchise is what keeps him coming back. He has been to the cusp of the big leagues, having played at Triple-A Iowa, and Oklahoma City with the Cubs and Dodgers, respectively, but he hasn't gotten the long-awaited big league call-up yet.
But even at 33 years old, he knows that he can make it there. The dream is still alive.
“We’re all a big family here, so that helps me keep coming back, but I always have that goal to move on and make it to that Major-League level. I truly believe I could, or I wouldn’t continue to play here,” Samson said. “I would go overseas and make money. Everybody knows that players don’t get paid real well here, and I could go overseas and make a lot of money.”
“But that dream is still holding on, to make it to that major league level, (which) I truly believe I could reach.”
On Saturday, Samson gave the Sioux City fans another moment to remember. He might be a fan favorite and a franchise hero, but once the game is done, he has a much different role.