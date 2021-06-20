'Dad strength' gives Explorers shortstop Nate Samson a boost

Just over two weeks ago, the long-time Explorers shortstop was hitting only .167 on the season, and was struggling so much that he was benched for the X’s June 4 home game against the Saltdogs.

Since that day, Samson has been the hottest hitter in the lineup, going 15-for his past 38, with four home runs, to raise his season average to .284.

Along with providing a solid bat in the middle of the lineup, Samson also brings an upbeat style of leadership that has made him a favorite both in the clubhouse, and with the fans.

“Nate is not one of those guys that is going to get in your face, and be ra-ra,” Montgomery said. “He is going to lead more by example and when something needs to be said, he is going to be the guy that steps up and says it."

Samson was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2006, and spent seven seasons in the Cubs organization, before signing with Sioux City in 2014. In 2015 and 2016, he played in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers systems, reaching as high as the Triple-A level.

In 2016, he re-signed with the Explorers, and has been a Sioux City lineup fixture ever since, while also playing short stints in the Atlantic League and Australian Baseball League. In 2020, Samson spent the season with the St. Paul Saints.