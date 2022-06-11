 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASEBALL

Danny Amaral hits key 3-run home run in Explorers comeback win

GENEVA, Ill. — Two home runs in the ninth inning helped the Sioux City Explorers take the series lead over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Saturday with a 6-3 win.

Down three runs with one out, Danny Amaral hit a three-run homer that gave the Explorers the lead, and three pitches later, Nick Franklin added a solo home run that gave his team the sixth run of the night.

Danny Amaral mug

Amaral

Amaral’s homer came on a 1-1 count.

The Explorers scored their second run of the night from starting pitcher Patrick Ledet, who pinch-hit during the ninth inning. Ledet fouled off the first pitch, and took a strike to fall 0-2.

Ledet then took a Carlos Vega pitch to centerfield and he singled. That allowed Blake Tiberi to score, as Tiberi led off the inning on an error by the first baseman.

John Anthon also singled during the inning.

Franklin also put the X’s on the board in the third inning on an RBI single.

Amaral was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Franklin had three hits.

Anthon, who hit in the No. 9 hole as the catcher, also had a pair of hits.

Nate Gercken got the win. He pitched the eighth inning, and he got out of a jam by walking two in the inning. He struck out one.

Nate Gercken mug

Thomas McIlrath got the save, as he struck out two in the ninth. He did allow a walk.

The Explorers won Game 2 Friday night, 2-0. 

