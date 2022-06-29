Explorers ace Patrick Ledet selected for first All-Star game

SIOUX CITY – Last season, Sioux City Explorers pitcher Patrick Ledet suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him. Due to roster moves, Ledet had to return early from the injury, and he wasn’t quite the same pitcher as before.

Now, after a full offseason of rest and recovery, Ledet has been the ace for the Explorers, and he’s been selected for his first All-Star game next month.

“The biggest thing this offseason was just getting back healthy,” Ledet said. “I had a couple of injuries last year that kind of derailed me for a little bit during the middle of the season and kind of getting back from those was hard, trusting mechanics that I had built over the past years. And working with (pitching coach) Bobby (Post) and then a couple guys where I was down in Fort Worth this offseason to just get those mechanics where I don't have to think about them anymore, just muscle memory at that point.”

The work has paid off to this point in the 2022 season, as Ledet is .04 off of his career low in ERA at 2.38 this season. He is nearly four runs below his ERA from the 2021 season with the Explorers (6.25). Another adjustment that manager Steve Montgomery sees is in his pitch location.

“He’s not missing up in the zone unless it’s intentional,” Montgomery said. “He’s really keeping all of his off-speed pitches down in the zone. He’s able to take his off-speed pitches, put them on (the plate) to off as well. On the fastball, he’s keeping it off the big part of the plate. You’re not getting too many pitches that you can do damage with and his walks are down.”

Ledet has five quality starts (six innings pitched, two or less runs allowed) this season, including Tuesday’s six inning performance, where he struck out eight Canaries and allowed one run in the 4-3 loss.

“He's healthy, he's throwing the ball well, keeping the ball down, really picking and choosing when to attack and when to pitch around somebody,” Montgomery said. “He's just limiting the damage and it's fun to watch.”

Ledet pitched six innings at 102 pitches, and the Explorers held a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. The bullpen surrendered three runs on a Jabari Henry home run, his 16th of the season, and the Canaries held on for a 4-3 win.

Against Ledet, Henry struck out twice and walked once. Ledet said he tried to pitch away from Henry’s strong spots in the zone and wanted to keep him off balance.

“Every pitch is an important one, so I was just trying to keep those guys off balance, not really give them anything to hit, but not giving in at the same time,” Ledet said. “They have one zone that they’re looking to do damage on and if you can just stay away from that, pitch around it, every now and then you get lucky, you might punch them out once. But, later on, in the game, he got his one pitch and he soiled it, hitting a three-run bomber.”

Ledet also wanted to change his mental approach when he is on the mound this season. Preventing his emotions from getting the best of him has allowed him to refocus, even on off nights.

“The biggest change from last year to this year is just in the mental approach going into it,” Ledet said. “I’m not getting too high, not getting too low, even keel, just really attacking every pitch individually. You know, whatever happens, happens once the ball leaves your hands, there's not much you can do about it.”

And to be named to his first all-star game is quite the honor, Ledet said.

“I mean, it's always good (to be an All-Star),” Ledet said. “As athletes, we like a little bit of recognition even though most of the time we try to stay humble about it. But, I mean, to be recognized by the League, it's always a bonus.”

Ledet isn’t the only All-Star for the Explorers. Relief pitcher Thomas McIlraith was selected to the All-Star game this season as well. In 21 innings pitched this season, McIlraith has 25 strikeouts and 10 saves with a 2.14 ERA. He leads the team in saves and ERA (Ledet is second in ERA).

“It's a great honor for him, he's been doing it all year,” Montgomery said. “He’s taking the ball in different roles for us, it's not like he's just a closer. He's pitched two innings I think twice… He's a guy that'll take the ball, it doesn't matter if he's a closer. He'll take the ball in the fifth, six, seven, eighth or ninth.

“He just wants to pitch and is another kid who doesn't make a lot of mistakes, down in the zone, high velocity guy. He’s been a pleasure to have around,” Montgomery continued.

The All-Star break is July 11-13 with the American Association All-Star game July 12 at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois.

