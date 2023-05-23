SIOUX CITY -- A second Sioux City Explorers' pitcher was recognized in the American Association of Professional Baseball in as many weeks for their on-field performance.

Solomon Bates, a 26-year-old right-hander was named the league's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending May 21.

Thus far, the weekly award has stayed in Sioux City as Mitchell Verberg won the first week's honor.

Bates, a native of Victorville, Calif., threw collegiately at the University of Southern California and was an eighth round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2018.

In a 2-1 Sioux City win over Lake Country on May 18, Bates went seven innings, struck out 11 while allowing five hits and one run.

At one point in the win, Bates sat down 11 Dockhounds in a row.

Entering Tuesday night's game at Sioux Falls, the Explorers are a West-leading 8-2 and Bates has a league-leading 17 strikeouts on the season over 12 innings pitched. His earned run average of 0.75 ranks third league-wide.

Bates is in his second season in Sioux City. Last season, he appeared in eight games, threw 18 innings and maintained an ERA of 5.50.

He's reached as high as AA within the Giants' organization. That came over two stints in 2022 before he arrived in Sioux City. In AA, he threw 4-1 record in 23 appearances with over 40 innings pitched with a 4.02 ERA.