Explorers clobbered by Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas – (LATE SATURDAY) A five run fourth and a four run fifth led the Cleburne Railroaders to a 10-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings, before the wheels fell off for Sioux City. A Chase Simpson sacrifice fly to right field put Cleburne on the board in the fourth inning but also two outs on the board.
The Railroaders put together a rally, starting with a Hunter Clanin two run home run to push it to 3-0. After a walk and a base hit, an error allowed another run to score and keep the inning alive for an Osvaldo Martinez RBI single to finish the Cleburne rally at 5-0.
The Railroaders picked up where they left off in the fifth with Sioux City yet again helping them to start the frame as a throwing error began the inning. After a base hit plated a runner, and a Noah Vaughan sac fly made it 7-0. John Nester hit a two run single to make it 9-0 Railroaders.
Zach Hedges (5-4) was handed the loss as he tossed five innings, allowing nine runs, six earned, on ten hits.
Earning the victory for Cleburne was Kody Bullard (1-0) as he made an impressive professional debut. He went six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, while walking just one and striking out three. From the end of the first inning to the start of the sixth, he retired thirteen straight Sioux City batters.
A bright spot in the game for the Explorers was the performance of rookie reliever Tyler Koch, who tossed three innings of one run ball while not allowing a walk and striking out six batters.
Sioux City added a run in the seventh on a Sebastian Zawada sacrifice fly to center field and in the eighth on a two out two run single from LT Tolbert to finish the scoring 10-3.