Explorers clobbered by Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas – (LATE SATURDAY) A five run fourth and a four run fifth led the Cleburne Railroaders to a 10-3 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings, before the wheels fell off for Sioux City. A Chase Simpson sacrifice fly to right field put Cleburne on the board in the fourth inning but also two outs on the board.

The Railroaders put together a rally, starting with a Hunter Clanin two run home run to push it to 3-0. After a walk and a base hit, an error allowed another run to score and keep the inning alive for an Osvaldo Martinez RBI single to finish the Cleburne rally at 5-0.

The Railroaders picked up where they left off in the fifth with Sioux City yet again helping them to start the frame as a throwing error began the inning. After a base hit plated a runner, and a Noah Vaughan sac fly made it 7-0. John Nester hit a two run single to make it 9-0 Railroaders.

Zach Hedges (5-4) was handed the loss as he tossed five innings, allowing nine runs, six earned, on ten hits.