Explorers drop marathon game to Railcats

GARY, IND. – The Sioux City Explorers played a marathon game on Saturday night, which lasted 15 innings and close to six hours, and eventually lost to the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 6-5.

The game lasted five hours and forty-eight minutes, the longest regular season game in American Association history, breaking the mark set on July 10, 2018 in an 18 inning game between Winnipeg and Sioux Falls that lasted five hours and thirty-three minutes.

Sioux City and Gary traded runs in the first inning, and a Sebastian Zawada solo home run briefly gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead.

Gary would tie the game in the fourth and used another rally in the fifth to take a lead over the X’s. A Michael Woodworth double scored Hayden Schilling, who reached on a leadoff walk.

An Alec Olund base hit scored the second run of the frame, and the final run scored on a Sioux City error. The Cats led 5-2 as they have now scored nine runs combined in the two fifth innings of this series.

Making the first start of his professional career, X’s starter Joe Riley went four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk as he took a no decision.