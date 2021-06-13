Explorers drop marathon game to Railcats

GARY, IND. – The Sioux City Explorers played a marathon game on Saturday night, which lasted 15 innings and close to six hours, and eventually lost to the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 6-5.
The game lasted five hours and forty-eight minutes, the longest regular season game in American Association history, breaking the mark set on July 10, 2018 in an 18 inning game between Winnipeg and Sioux Falls that lasted five hours and thirty-three minutes.
Sioux City and Gary traded runs in the first inning, and a Sebastian Zawada solo home run briefly gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead.
Gary would tie the game in the fourth and used another rally in the fifth to take a lead over the X’s. A Michael Woodworth double scored Hayden Schilling, who reached on a leadoff walk.
An Alec Olund base hit scored the second run of the frame, and the final run scored on a Sioux City error. The Cats led 5-2 as they have now scored nine runs combined in the two fifth innings of this series.
Making the first start of his professional career, X’s starter Joe Riley went four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk as he took a no decision.
LT Tolbert started off the seventh by blasting a home run to right field to cut the deficit to two. After a Chase Harris single, Jose Sermo erased said deficit with a laser over the left field wall to tie the game 5-5.
Tolbert had a massive offensive output for the X’s. He collected four hits, with two doubles and a homer. He also scored twice and drove in a run.
However the score would remain that way for the next eight innings of play, as both bullpens shut down the opposition. Sioux City emptied the bullpen as Brandon Brosher, Jose Velez, Nate Gercken, Matt Pobereyko and Max Kuhns combined to throw 10 innings of shutout baseball. They allowed only five hits, and four walks while striking out 14.
For Gary SouthShore, Nolan Clenney tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Jesse Remington provided five shutout innings of relief.
The X’s were 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position and went 0-for-8 in extra innings. In the 13th and 15th innings, Sioux City had the go ahead run in scoring position with nobody out, but could not score.
Gary won it in the 15th by hitting three consecutive singles to walk it off.
Danny Hrbek (1-2) was handed the loss, and Cas Silber (2-0) earned the win as he worked around a Tolbert lead off double in the 15th.