The Sioux City Explorers' five-game losing streak is over.

Finally.

Sioux City ended it's longest losing skid of the 2023 season by defeating Gary by a 6-3 final at home at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City on Thursday.

The Explorers (14-17) salvaged the final contest of the three-game series with the SouthShore RailCats (14-18).

Sioux City's scheduled starter Francys Peguero was scratched prior to the game, meaning the X's would turn to the bullpen to get the job done.

It was also the first game for newly signed John Nogoski, who made his season debut with the Sioux City and was a big factor in the victory.

Heitor Tokar (1-1) was pushed into the starting spot for the Explorers after Peguero was ruled out. Tokar delivered five key innings on the mound and got the win while holdiong Gary to three runs on four hits with four strikeouts, eating up important innings for the X’s.

Sioux City grabbed an early 1-0 lead on an run-scoring double by Delvin Zinn off RailCats starter Edward Cuello (1-3) to score Tyler Rando in the bottom of the second.

The RailCats would be retired in order through the the first two innings before a one-out single by Thomas Greely in the third.

The RailCats would take the lead in the fifth when Victor Nova led off with a walk and would immediately stole second base. Will Decker followed with a single to put runners at the corners.

Tokar then induced a ground ball to first for the first out of the frame and hold the runners in place.

But Daniel Lingua would bring home the tying run on a sac fly to center to even the game at one.

Gio Diaz then walked, and Gary again would put runners at first and third after a wild pitch on ball four from Tokar.

With Gary's Francisco Del Valle batting, Tokar was called for a balk and Decker scored Decker from third, plus the runnders moved up a bag to make it 2-1 in favor of the RailCats.

De Valle reached on an infield single to give the RailCats another run and make it a 3-1 lead when Diaz scored on the base hit. Tokar would strike out Jesus Marriaga with runners in scoring position to end the frame.

Sioux City would go to work on Cuello in the bottom half of the fifth.

Miguel Sierra doubled to left with one away, and following a Cuello strikeout of Chase Harris, Jake Ortega singled to score Sierra to cut the lead to 3-2.

Nogowski then doubled to put runners at second and third before a Vince Fernandez three-run home run to right gave Sioux City the lead on his 10th of the season.

The Explorers would never relinquish the 5-3 lead and even picked up a sacrifice fly RBI from Sierra an inning later for an insurance run to make it 6-3.

Sioux City's bullpen responded with four combined shutout innings from Brandon Brosher, Kent Hasler and Sean Rackoski.

Hasler worked two frames and strike out four while Rackoski would earn the save in a 1-2-3 ninth.

The X’s top four spots in the lineup with Nogowski in the mix would combine to go 5-for-16 with the three RBIs and the home run from Fernandez. Zinn added a two-hit night with an RBI in the win, and Rando would also extend his hitting streak to nine games.