Sioux City Explorers put an end to their four-game losing skid on Wednesday night.

Not only that, but a 12-9 win at home at Lewis and Clark Park over Sioux Falls put the Explorers back to .500 on the season at 12-12.

The X’s come back from down 6-2 with an eight-run sixth inning to take the lead before closing it out for their first win since last Thursday.

The Canaries were riding a three-game win streak into this one, but that ended as they fell 1.5 games back of the X’s in the West Division standings.

The Canaries (11-14) took an early 1-0 lead and loaded the bases off X’s starter Jared Wetherbee but Wetherbee got out of the jam with a strikeout.

The X’s scored their run in the fourth inning after Sioux Falls put up one run in the second inning off Wetherbee.

A Jordan Barth RBI single scored another Sioux Falls run off the Sioux City starter in the third, and then Marshall Rich and Darnell Sweeney tacked on RBI singles to make it 4-0 after three.

Wetherbee finally found his groove in the fourth.

The X’s offense scored two on a Chase Harris RBI double to make it 4-2.

The fifth inning started with Sioux Falls' Hunter Clanin leadoff homer off.

The Canaries scored again in the sixth after Brandon Brosher (2-1) relieved Wetherbee with one out, and scored another run on a Darnell Sweeney homer to make it 6-2.

With a four-run deficit, the X's bats came alive, setting a season-high eight runs scored in an inning.

The Canaries sent Angel Lebron (1-1) to the mound, and the inning started with an RBI single from X’s Daniel Perez. Chase Harris followed with an RBI single, then Sioux City got back-to-back bases-loaded hit-by-pitches.

The Canaries turned to Jose Cruz on the mound, and Jake Ortega hit a two-RBI single, plus Tyler Rando roped a two-RBI double to make it 10-6.

Sioux Falls put up three more runs in the seventh to make it a 10-9 in favor of Sioux Cirty.

Matt Lloyd added to the Sioux City lead late with a two-RBI single to push the lead to 12-9, and Sean Rackoski closed it out, earning the save working the final six outs.