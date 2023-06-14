The Sioux City Explorers couldn't hold off the Gary SouthShore Railcats at Lewis & Clark Park on Tuesday night, falling 5-4.

Francisco Del Valle delivered an RBI single off Nate Gercken (0-2) in the top of the ninth with one out to complete the Gary comeback in Sioux City within the American Association of Professional Baseball league play.

In the one-run games this season, the Explorers fell to 4-9. It's the X's fourth one-run loss in their last six defeats, despite a second straight quality start from pitcher Jared Wetherbee.

The lefty went 6 ⅓ innings and gave up two earned runs with a season-high nine strikeouts. Wetherbee did not factor into the win.

The Railcats took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Thomas Greely in the second, then added to it with a solo home run in the third from Jesus Marriaga.

All of Sioux City's runs came in the fifth.

Against Railcats starter John Sheaks, Chase Harris singled and Tyler Rando would come through with a two-out double to score Harris to cut the lead to 2-1.

Rando ended the game 2-for-5 with two doubles. He scored on a Jake Ortega single to tie the game at two.

Daniel Perez kept the Explorers alive in the fifth by with an RBI double down the left field line to score Ortega after he stole second. The Exploreres would make it 4-2 on an RBI base hit by Wilfredo Gimenez, who had his first three-hit game of the season.

The Railcats' Victor Nova singled off Wetherbee to start the seventh, and he would later score an unearned run.

Sioux City shortstop Miguel Sierra made a nice diving play, but his throw was wide of first in trying to get the force out, and runners advanced to second and third. Nova would score on a Daniel Lingua sacrfice fly off X's reliever Kent Hasler to cut the Sioux City lead to 4-3.

Gary's Del Valle would lead off the eighth with a bunt single, and he'd move to second on an errant throw by Gimenez. L.C. Castillo then clobbered an RBI double to left and tie the game at four and set the table for Del Valle's go-ahead hit. Castillo finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Explorers (13-16) stranded runners in the sixth and the seventh.

The Railcats (13-17) bulpen worked four scoreless frames while the offense made the comeback. Gary closer D.J. Wilkinson worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save of the season.