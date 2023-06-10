MILWAUKEE — After taking two of three at home against Sioux Falls, the Sioux City Explorers hit the road to start a weekend series against Milwaukee.

The Explorers couldn’t overtake the Milkmen in Friday night's series opener, dropping the game 5-2.

Sioux City was held to just two hits through the first six innings as Milwaukee's Christian Young held the offense scoreless. Young (3-2) ended as the game's winning pitcher.

In total, the Exploreres (13-13) managed just four hits for the game. With the victory, the Milkmen are now 9-1 in their last 10 games and are in first place in the East Division of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Sioux City starter Francys Peguero (0-1) came out strong, but the Milkmen scored the game's first run in the second when Miguel Gomez ledoff with a solo home run. The Milkmen's Bryan Torres made it 2-0 game with an RBI single.

The Milkmen added another run to make it 3-0 through the fifth.

While Milwaukee added two more runs off former MLB reliever Luis Madero in the sixth, the Sioux City offense was blanked until top of the seventh.

For Madero, it was his debut with Sioux City.

The Explorers pushed their first run across when Chase Harris scored on a sacrifice fly by Jack Kelly to put Sioux City down four.

Vince Fernandez sent a towering solo shot over the right field wall in the eighth off of Milkmen righty Peyton Gray to cut the lead to 5-2.

Nate Hadley earned the save for Milwaukee with a three up, three down ninth.

Toplikar added to X's rotation

The Sioux City Explorers announced that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Trenton Toplikar.

He will make the start Saturday night when Explorers play Game 2 of the three-game series in Franklin, Wis., against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Toplikar finished the 2022 season in the Pioneer league. He adds depth to a club that ranks fifth in the American Association in innings pitched and leads the league with 233 strikeouts as a team.

The 27-year-old righty has prior connections in the Sioux City. It's the third time he's teamed up with Vince Fernandez after playing on the same AA and college teams. Toplikar also played with X's Solomon Bates in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Toplikar was drafted in 2018 by the Giants in the 16th round. He made his way as high as AAA last year. He played in the collegiately for UC Riverside.

Following his August release, he signed with the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League, where he allowed just two earned runs in 17 innings of work while striking out 15.

In 2022, he spent most of the season with AA Richmond where he went 29 ⅔ innings with a 6.37 ERA over 21 games.

In High-A, he put up a 3-1 record with a 3.98 ERA in 54.1 innings and 15 appearances, including eight starts. The latter half of the season was spent with Class-A Augusta, putting up a 3.62 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 5-2 record over 54.2 innings.

In corresponding moves, the Explorers placed outfieder Jake Sanford and infiedler Matt Lloyd on the inactive list. The Sioux City duo joined Team Canada Saturday in advance of next week's Pan-AM Games qualifying tournament in Argentina.