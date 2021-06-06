Explorers hit five homers, sweep Saltdogs

Patrick Ledet (2-0) walked away with the win for the X’s, as he tossed five innings of two run ball, surrendering seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

The game turned in the seventh inning, as the Saltdogs loaded the bases with nobody out. Sioux City turned to lefty Jose Velez, who got them out of the jam by striking out two and getting Allday to ground out to second to end the threat.

In the bottom of the seventh Sioux City succeeded where Lincoln could not in the top half. The X’s had the bases loaded with one out, and proceeded to score three runs on a hit batter and two walks. The X’s had just one hit, a Samson double, in the inning.

Samson ended the day going four for five with two homers and a double, driving in two and scoring three times.

Lincoln made the game interesting in the ninth as back to back walks to open the inning caused the X’s to turn to closer Matt Pobereyko. Curt Smith lined a two out double down the left field line to make it 10-8. But Pobereyko got out of the ninth with no further damage, earning his sixth save of the year.

The X’s will start a new series on Monday against the Chicago Dogs. The X’s will send righty Xavier Altamirano (0-1, 9.00) to the bump and will be up against right hander Garrett Christman (1-0, 7.10) for the Dogs. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0