KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jose Sermo and Blake Schmit hit solo home runs in consecutive innings to give Sioux City a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning of an American Association baseball playoff game that was not complete at The Journal's press time Tuesday evening.
Rain forced the start of the Southern Division playoff series to start nearly 50 minutes late but didn't keep Sioux City from a fast start in the first game of the best-of-five playoff series.
The Explorers struck as Michael Lang smacked a one-out single in the top of the first and scored on Nate Samson's double to center field. Samson would score as Sermo hit a ball to the wall that was caught by Todd Cunningham, but his throw got away allowing Samson to score. The play however was ruled a sacrifice fly.
Explorers starting pitcher James Dykstra had allowed just two hits and one run through seven innings work.
Kansas City shaved the Sioux City lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning. Todd Cunningham drew a one-out walk and went to third base on Noah Perio's double to center field. Adrian Nieto hit a ground out to second to score Cunningham to cut the X's lead to one run. Dykstra was able to coax a dribbler to short to end the threat.
Sioux City got the first two runners on in the fifth when Jay Baum hit a lead-off single and moved to second base when Schmit was hit by a pitch. A fielder's choice, strikeout and ground out failed to advance the runner.
The second game of the best-of-five series is Wednesday back in Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.
A complete wrap up of the game can be found at siouxcityjournal.com.