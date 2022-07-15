Explorers lose first game of second half to Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY — The wind was blowing out Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park, and Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery knew that runs were going to be scored.

The Explorers, however, didn’t score enough of them in a 7-4 loss to Sioux Falls in the first game of the second half of the season.

Both teams scored early in the game, but Sioux Falls tacked on runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to make the difference over the X’s.

In the seventh inning, Sioux Falls earned its run by scoring on an error by shortstop Zack Kone. Ulrich scored on a lead-off single.

Then, in the eighth, Shamoy Christopher sent a Blaine Hardy pitch over the left field wall, as the breeze that went toward left sent the ball just over the fence.

“They found a way to scratch a couple across, and two big solo home runs and they got the ball up in the wind,” Montgomery said. “The seventh, we have the boo-boo, and in the fifth, we couldn’t turn a double play. We just have to keep the ball in the yard. We’re giving up too many long balls.”

Sioux Falls scored four runs in the second and third innings, one off a homer in the second and two off of RBI singles in the third.

The Canaries chased starter Kevin McCanna out after 4 1/3 innings. The Opening Day starter took the loss, allowed five earned runs on seven hits. He struck out three and walked three.

“He just needs to keep working,” Montgomery said. “I thought he pitched fine. He’s got a good arm. He needs to be able to execute pitches under pressure.”

Sioux City scored all four of its runs via the long ball.

In the second inning, Sebastian Zawada took a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left to put the X’s on the board.

Then in the third, Trey Martin tied the game at 4-4 by taking a first-pitch on the inside part of the strike zone over the left-center field fence. That tied the game at 4-4.

“Today, it didn’t take much to get it out of this yard, and maybe we need to do more of that,” Montgomery said. “We need to make mid-game adjustments, whether it’s offensively or on the mound.”

Blake Tiberi led off that inning with a walk while Danny Amaral hit a double to center.