Explorers lose weekend series to Cleburne, fall to third place

CLEBURNE, Texas– With second place hanging in the balance down in Texas on Sunday night, the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders played in an instant classic that eventually went to the Railroaders by a score of 4-3.

Cleburne struck first as after a lead off double, Alay Lago singled to bring home the game's first run and put Cleburne up 1-0.

In the second inning the Railroaders added more, as they scored with two outs after an infield single also produced a throwing error, allowing Hunter Clanin to score from second. Back to back triples from Osvaldo Martinez and Lago added another pair of runs to extend Cleburne's lead to 4-0.

That was the last of the Cleburne offense for the night as the X’s allowed just two hits for the rest of the game.

Leading that effort was Patrick Ledet (5-4) who was handed a tough loss as he went six innings, allowing those four runs on nine hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Danny Hrbek followed late in the game with two perfect innings and two strikeouts.

Sioux City was held without a base runner through the first three innings of the game, but the offense came to life in the fourth when Jose Sermo homered to right field to trim Cleburne's lead to 4-1.